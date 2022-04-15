The Terrors’ girls soccer team has established itself as a premier program in the state over the past five years on the strength of their technical abilities and talent.
But in the midst of a soft reboot, Glynn Academy evolved in the second half of their first round matchup in the Class 6A state playoffs, reaching a new level of grit and gruff in turning a scoreless game into a 5-0 victory over Tucker on Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Glynn entered the campaign having graduated the most successful class in program history, having gone 64-2-4 over four years with nary a region loss, eight postseason victories and a state championship appearance despite the cancellation of the 2020 playoffs.
The team proved there is still plenty of talent radiating throughout the roster in the regular season, going 14-2 — the only blemishes a road loss to Richmond Hill and a forfeit against Bradwell Institute in the finale with seeding already set.
The Terrors first region loss in 40 contests was enough to cost them the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2016-17, and an injury suffered by standout Allana Antah dealt GA another blow heading into the postseason.
Competing against an athletic Tucker team that relished imposing its will on opponents, Glynn found itself in a dogfight throughout the first 40 minutes of its playoff run.
Though the Terrors controlled much of the action, they were rarely able to generate clean looks at the Tigers’ goal. Tucker defenders were hasty to pinch down in the box and bump Glynn attackers off the ball.
“We knew coming in that they’re a fast, physical team, and we had to either match it or play around them,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Tom Lemmon. “They got us a couple of times, but in the second half we settled down, knocked the ball around.”
While majority of the opening half was played on Tucker’s side of the field, the Tigers got a rare opportunity near the net just before halftime off some Terrors miscommunication in the backline. Keeper Lilly Wood made a sliding save on an attempt, and the ball quickly ricocheted down field.
However, what started as an open-field race to the ball between Eliza Meader and Tucker’s Gabrielle Cole in the final seconds of the half rapidly divulged into a kerfuffle. With the defender riding her inside hip in jockeying for position, Meader grabbed hold of Cole’s shirt, which Cole responded to by flipping around and grabbing hold of Meader’s neck.
Both players fell to the ground with Cole shifting atop of Meader and holding her face down in the grass for several seconds before an official — and Capers Childs — arrived to break up the incident.
Meader received a yellow card for the pulling of the shirt, and Cole was ejected for everything that followed with the first half coming to an unceremonious end moments after.
But rather than wilt under the physicality, Glynn Academy rose to match it.
After taking the opening kickoff, Emme Ross immediately bowled over a Tucker player. The Tigers, seemingly unprepared for the Terrors’ increased vigor, had several players fall to the grass within the opening 90 seconds before Kennedy Flores punctuated the shifting tide by lofting a short shot over the head of the keeper and just inside the net to break the scoreless tie at the 38:30 mark in the second half.
The Terrors added to their lead fewer than nine minutes later when Ross weaved through traffic around the goal and found the back of the net with 29:42 to play.
It took about a minute after falling down 2-0 for the Tigers to make a push, but a diving save by Wood kept Tucker off the board, and Childs extended the advantage to three at the 26:48 mark to all but seal the game.
“I told them coming out of the locker room; I said, ‘Freshmen, you guys aren’t freshmen anymore,’” Lemmon said. “Freshman season is over. We’re moving on. It’s the big season now, and the freshmen stepped up, sophomores, everybody that we put in contributed tremendously for us.”
Still unsatisfied, Ross went back to work, getting into the box and sneaking a soft shot around the keeper to score her second goal in just over eight minutes before completing her hat trick on a kick from the corner with 7:21 remaining.
With the win, the Terrors advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive postseason. Ross and Glynn Academy are set for a rematch against a Buford program that edged them 2-1 in the quarterfinals a year ago.
“Emme being a senior, she’s hungry to do as much damage as we can,” Lemmon said. “We’re going to jump with her, go as far as we can, and play as hard as we can.”