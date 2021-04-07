The hits really never stopped coming for Coastal Georgia tennis over the past year.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a couple of promising seasons a year ago, and with uncertainty still surrounding this spring, the Mariners put together a condensed schedule that features just six matches from late February through early April.
Yet, even the shortened schedule sees Coastal’s mens and womens programs each face off against four programs in the thick of the top 25, each hailing from The Sun Conference.
On the men’s side, six of the eight TSC teams are either ranked or receiving votes, which includes Coastal Georgia, and on the women’s side, five of seven conference teams are represented in the national poll.
“The conference has improved a lot…” said Mariners tennis coach Zack Rogers. “We’ve really tried to put together a collective effort to really try to get more attention to the conference, and it’s worked, so the teams are getting more recognition, they’re getting more votes in the national polls, and the level is improving.
“Whereas in the last couple of years you could have an off week and still get a win against a pretty good team. Now, if you’re down a guy, you’re down a girl, you’re just a little bit off, the conference is just competitive enough to where you’re not going to get those wins unless you’re on top of your game.”
Coastal experienced the phenomenon first hand a couple of weeks ago when a freak injury to one of the Mariners’ top players caused him to miss a pair of weekend matches against No. 21 Southeastern and No. 24 Ave Maria, which each edged the Mariners 4-3. Now, both programs are ranked in the top 25, while Coastal has fallen into the receiving votes designation at 2-3 on the season.
The Mariner women (1-3) have had a similar season, losing matches against No. 2 Keiser, No. 16 Ave Maria, and a Southeastern team receiving votes in the national poll.
And the sledding didn’t get any easier Wednesday.
The SCAD Savannah women arrived at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex ranked No. 5, and demonstrated the depth of the team in defeating Coastal 7-0.
The Coastal Georgia men fared better against their SCAD counterparts, earning a 7-0 over one of the only two unranked teams on its schedule.
Still, the road back to the top 10 could be a difficult one to traverse for Coastal Georgia moving forward. A rise in the cost of education, and everything that comes with it, will make recruiting top talent a more arduous task for the Mariners.
“I think moving forward, it means the competition is going to be stiff each week,” Rogers said. “How we fit into that mix, I think really the big thing in coming out of the pandemic, and kind of the differences that COVID’s made in how you do things, mostly for us, it’s going to be from a fiscal standpoint.”