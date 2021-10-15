The Pirates wasted little time in letting loose three years of pent up frustration.
Brunswick High’s 2021 senior class had never defeated Richmond Hill until it completed a 42-7 demolition of its region rivals Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Fumbles on back-to-back plays by the Wildcats helped stake the Pirates to a 14-0 advantage fewer than five minutes into the game, and Brunswick never looked back.
“They got the job done early,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “We had a three-and-out, got a good punt off, and then the defense had the scoop and score. That was huge.
“Then the fumble on the kickoff allowed us to punch it in right there and get that lead, and we were able to keep that momentum.”
Brunswick (8-0, 4-0 Region 2-6A) entered the game ranking within the top 10 of Class 6A in both points scored and points allowed, and it improved both figures in a dominant, team win over Richmond Hill (2-5, 2-2).
Despite a quick three-and-out to open up the game on offense, the Pirates scored their first points of the contest just minutes later when linebacker Adam Mweemba hit Wildcats quarterback Ty Goldrick in the backfield, forcing a fumble, which was picked up and returned 33 yards by Jameer Lang for the score.
On the ensuing kickoff, Richmond Hill put the ball on the turf again. Ree Simmons recovered for Brunswick at the 9-yard line, and three plays later, Chuckobe Hill punched in the 1-yard touchdown to extend the Pirates’ lead.
Hill scored again on the first play of the second quarter, this time from 22 yards out, as the Pirates ran away with the game.
Richmond Hill struggled to move the ball, gaining just 163 yards of total offense on the night with 78 coming in the first half. The Wildcats fumbled the ball over twice, punted four times, and turned it over on downs over the first two quarters.
Brunswick also punted four times in the first half, but it also managed to make big plays when necessary, going into the locker room with 185 yards of total offense — 94 passing and 91 rushing. Seventy-nine of the passing yards came on the Pirates’ final two plays of the half, consecutive deep balls to Kevin Thomas for 41 yards and a 38-yard touchdown, respectively.
It was the exemplification of team football by Brunswick with the offense, defense and special teams each providing major contributions towards the 28-0 advantage.
“Richmond Hill was loading the box; we had to throw it, and when we did throw it, we had success,” Pender said. “It was a good team win. We ran bell well, we threw it well, the special teams played solid, the defense played excellent. It was just a good, all-around football game. It’s what you’re looking for.”
After forcing a Wildcat three-and-out to open the second half, the Pirates pushed the lead to 35-0 on an 8-play, 77-yard drive. A deep ball from Sutton Ellis to Terry Mitchell that saw the sophomore receiver spin out of the clutches of two defenders and down to the goal line for 39 yards set up Simmons 1-yard touchdown run.
Richmond Hill finally got on the scoreboard on the ensuing drive on a possession aided by a pair of penalties on Brunswick’s defense, but it took fewer than two minutes off the game clock for the Pirates to respond with another touchdown on a 6-yard run by Jayden Drayton with 2:46 remaining in the third.
Brunswick finished the game with 302 yards of total offense with 169 coming on the ground. Hill led the team with 103 rushing yards on 10 carries.
With the win, the Pirates draw closer to an outright region title as the final undefeated team with two contests remaining. Effingham County is the only remaining region foe with one loss, and it will host Brunswick in the regular-season finale on Nov. 5.
The Pirates still aren’t looking that far ahead though. First, they want to attack the upcoming bye week and prepare for the next opponent on the schedule.
“I don’t care,” Pender said of the region standings. “We want to get healthy, and we want to take care of Bradwell next week. That’s our championship game. It’s senior night. We don’t want to lose senior night. We need to make sure we’re ready to play.”