The Coastal Georgia women nearly snapped its streak of futility Tuesday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium, but they faltered late in a 72-65 loss to Talladega College.
The Mariners went up 12 early before the Tornadoes began eating away at the lead.
By the end of the first quarter, Coastal (1-15, 0-7 SUN Conference) has seen its lead whittled down to just six points. But it grew right back, getting as large as 17 points with just over two minutes until the half.
The Mariners’ 11-point halftime lead, was their second-largest of the season.
But Talladega (5-9, 0-8 SSAC) slowly wore down the lead held by Coastal, and by the the conclusion of the third quarter, the score was even at 50-50.
The two teams traded the lead back and forth over the final period, with the Tornaodes ultimately pulling out the come-from-behind victory behind a 31-point effort from sophomore guard Makayla Transou.
The Mariners’ effort did not come without praise though.
“We started the game strong… We got some really good shots,” said Coastal women’s head coach Denise Hannah. “We were pretty confident that we had an opportunity to win this game.”
Unfortunately, it was a similar story for the Mariners in the end
“It’s been our nemesis all year; (the) second half,” Hannah said.
Turnovers were costly for Coastal Georgia, which gave up the ball 22 times to 13 for Talladega. The Mariners also allowed 16 offensive rebounds and sent the Tornadoes to the line 21 times to offset a 50 percent shooting night from the field.
Senior forward Joyce Jordan led the Coastal with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-10 from 3. Forney added 17 points and nine rebounds.
Looking ahead, Coastal Georgia’s next scheduled game against Morris College was canceled, giving the team an extra day of practice before an away game at Thomas University on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“Thomas is pretty much on the same platform that we are as far as wins and losses; we’re both seeking our first conference win,” Hannah said before noting Thomas “is a tough place to play,” but also that the game is ultimately “winnable.”
