You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy the newest attraction at Sea Island.
The Inn at Sea Island recently debuted its Topgolf Swing Suite, which features a pair of simulator bays that offer interactive gaming.
“It’s exciting to bring the Topgolf Swing Suite to our area,” Sea Island managing director Vijay Singh said in a statement. “We hope that local residents and visitors alike will see it as an engaging option to enjoy with friends and family.”
Topgolf has grown in popularity by offering a high-tech game that can be played by anyone. Guests score points by hitting mico-chipped golf balls at targets in the outfield.
The Swing Suite takes the simulation a step further. Guests can still play a virtual version of the familiar Topgolf games such as TopContender and TopPressure by whacking a golf ball at an extra thick screen, but the swing suite also offers additional games from a variety of different sports.
“While the Topgolf Swing Suite includes several golf-oriented games, it’s a broader, fun entertainment center that goes far beyond golf, with Baseball Pitching, Hockey Shots, Quarterback Challenge, Zombie Dodgeball and Carnival Games,” Tara Kroll, general manager of The Inn at Sea Island, said in a statement. “Those who play golf will have fun swinging a club, but we hope that those who are new to the game or may not be interested in golf at all will enjoy it just as much.
“It’s perfect for birthday parties and private events, with an entertainment option that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the community. It’s also great for kids, especially when it comes to the games they can play.”
Up to eight players can compete against one another in each simulator bay with food and beverage service and TV viewing also available in the Swing Suite’s setting.
Although the various games offer the opportunity for guests to strike out batters or throw the game-winning touchdown, the Swing Suite also remains loyal to Topgolf’s top sport.
Golfers can play a round at one of 84 real-life courses programed into the simulator, including Seaside Course at the Sea Island Golf Club.
“Because visitors can ‘play’ 84 different courses from around the country, including Seaside, in a sense it can be viewed as complementing other courses in the Golden Isles,” Kroll said. “With the Swing Suite offering so much more than golf, however, we believe that visitors will see it as much more than just a golf experience.”
Topgolf Swing Suite at The Inn at Sea Island the first location in the area to offer this popular entertainment experience to the public, as well as to Inn guests, and it’s one of just four of the simulators in the state of Georgia.
The Swing Suite is open daily from 5-10 p.m. with daily play available on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance reservations can be made for birthday parties and other private events and social gatherings.
“We are delighted to team with The Inn at Sea Island to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors,” Topgolf Swing Suite president Ron Powers said in a statement. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed so that everyone can have a great time."
For additional information about Sea Island or to book a reservation for accommodations, please visit https://www.seaisland.com/ or call 1-800-SEA-ISLAND.