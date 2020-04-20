Members of the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team made up just shy of 20 percent of the South Region on the recently released 2020 Golf Coaches Association of America’s NAIA Ping All-Region Team.
Of the 21 spots on the South Region team, four were occupied by Mariners Eli Scott, Chip Thompson, Jackson Lawlor and Joe Tucker.
“That’s why we were successful, four of our players had high enough rankings to get chosen for that award,” said Coastal men’s golf coach Mike Cook. “It shows how strong this team was top to bottom.”
Coastal Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Gulfweed Bushnell Poll and the Golfstat Team ranking when COVID-19 caused the season to come to a screeching halt, won five of the seven events it competed in with Scott, Thompson, Lawlor, and Tucker each slotting in among the top 50 golfers in the NAIA.
Scott placed top 10 at six events as a sophomore, including top 5 at three of them — the USCB Sandshark Invitational (fifth), the Coastal Georgia Men’s Winter Invitational (second), and the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational (third).
A junior, Thompson notched his first victory as a Mariner in the Thomas Invitational, and following a 10th-place finish at the USCB Sandshark Innisbrook Invitational, he was the low medalist over 36 holes in Coastal Georgia’s Fall Invitational at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, ultimately finishing the season within the top 10 at five events.
Lawlor finished ninth in a tri-match against SCAD and USCB to open his junior season, and he put together a three-event stretch that saw him finish second, second, and third at the Sandshark Innisbrook Invitational, the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational, and the Dave Adamonis Sr. Invitational, respectively, in just a month’s time.
Scott, Thompson and Lawlor each finished the year among the top eight in season scoring average in program history.
Tucker’s sophomore season came to a close just as he secured his best finish of the year by taking third place at the Sandshark Invitational. He was also eighth at the Mariners’ Fall Invitational, and 11th at the Thomas Invitational in his first year as a transfer from Central Connecticut State.
Matching Coastal’s four all-region golfers was Sun Conference rival Keiser, who finished the season ranked No. 2.
After back-to-back top 2 seasons, and with a talented group of freshmen incoming, the Mariners should be back in position to challenge for the top spot once more.
“We’re trying to reload…” Cook said. “I feel good about who is coming back.”