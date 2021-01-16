After another successful weekend for Brunswick High’s wrestling team, the group travels to South Effingham for the Area Duals region meet.
This meet will crown the region champ and determine the seeding for the state duals.
Brunswick comes into this meet No. 5 in the GHSA 6A standings after finishing second in the Keystone Memorial wrestling tournament in Florida.
Coach Tommy Bartolotta said it was a strong showing, and they got four dual wins. They came in second by just 15 points to Florida’s third-ranked team, the Fleming Island Golden Eagles. In the 285-pound class, William Abbott was the only Pirate to win his weight division. He finished 7-0 in the tournament and won for the second straight season.
Heading into the Area Duals tournament, Brunswick sits at 27-1 and is the No. 1 seed with a first-round bye.
They will wrestle the winner of No. 5 seed Glynn Academy and No. 4 seed Effingham. No. 2 seed Richmond Hill also has a first-round bye and will wrestle the winner of No. 6 seed Statesboro and No. 3 seed South Effingham.
Brunswick and Richmond Hill will likely meet up in the finals and have another showdown.
The Pirates defeated the Wildcats on Jan. 2 for the first time, 40-38. Bartolotta said they’re likely going to make adjustments.
“They’re going to have one kid back in the lineup, at least, that’s pretty good,” Bartolotta said. “We have a very good person in that weight class to counter that. So we look forward to that matchup. Hopefully, we’ll win easily, with Jeremiah Dawson over Zach McQuillan. Just waiting to see what kind of adjustments they make, if any, and it’s going to be important.”
According to RankWrestlers.com, Brunswick has five guys ranked among their weight divisions, including Trent Burke, who is currently No. 1 in the 113 class. Cameron Crump is No. 5 in the 138 division, Jeremiah Dawson is No. 5 in the 145 rankings, Leon Charlton is No. 5 in the 170 class, and Abbott is No. 3 in the 285 rankings.
Bartolotta said he needs his ranked guys to be steady and get their pins.
“Between him (Burke) and a lot of the guys that are ranked high, they need to win. Between Trent, William Abbott, Jeremiah Dawson and Cameron Crump — those guys they’re all seniors, they need to get pins,” Bartolotta said. “We also need some of our younger guys to do well like Blake Etheridge, Titus Washington and Thomas Clay. They’re younger ninth-graders and 10th-graders, and they need to step up and do well. Anthony Lowe is a very good freshman. That’s just as important. All the weight classes are important for sure because it’s added cumulative team points.”
Abbott will have to take Joe Fusile, who is No. 1 in their division, so this will be a crucial match for the Pirates. Charlton will also likely have a challenging task as Richmond Hill, according to RankWrestlers.com, has the top two in the 170 division as Kamdyn Munro is No. 1 and Tate Evans is No. 2. This weight class will also be one the Pirates need to perform well.
It’s been a long time coming for the Pirates as they’ve only beaten Richmond Hill once. Bartolotta said there has been a lot of growth in his team since taking the job.
“I think overall, from top to bottom, the team has gotten a lot better,” Bartolotta said. “They’re very competitive. We have a good wrestler in pretty much every weight, and they know how to compete, and they’re very successful — all of them. The team’s developed a lot in the last few years.”
Bartolotta said if they can put the same team out there that they did against the Wildcats on Jan. 2, he feels pretty good about it because that was the best group they put on the mat.
“Our kids, they go out and wrestle hard every single match no matter who — they want to win, and they’re passionate,” Bartolotta said. “They’re going bring it the same way it doesn’t matter, and that’s it. They want to win the dual meet.”
If Brunswick defeats Richmond Hill, they will be a No. 1 seed in the State Duals and will have the opportunity to host.
“Hopefully, we could wrestle better in some weight classes this time around and win because if we win, we’ll host the state preliminaries at Brunswick High next Saturday,” Bartolotta said.