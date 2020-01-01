There have been plenty of memorable sports moments in 2019 along the Golden Isles. From national titles, state championship runs to breaking and continuing streaks, the year brought a lot of firsts and excitement to the fields, courts, and greens around Coastal Georgia.
The News compiled a list of the Top 10 sports moments of the year as we look back on 2019 and look forward to 2020.
1: Tyler Duncan’s many firsts
The 2019 RSM Classic showed a different leader each day, and Tyler Duncan was one of those guys. He led the pack after Friday’s round and shot consistent on Saturday to keep himself in the hunt.
On Sunday, he was four shots behind then-leader Brendon Todd. Duncan birded the 17th hole on Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside course then made a 25-foot birdie putt on 18 to send the tournament into a shootout with Webb Simpson.
It took two sudden-death holes to crown a champion, and Duncan hit a 13-foot putt for the win.
The RSM win was Duncan’s first of the tournament, and since he joined the PGA Tour in 2012. He finished 19 under 263, shooting 67-61-70-65 through the four days.
2: Mark David Johnson leaves a mark on the isles as most decorated Coastal Georgia golfer
The 2019 season was a big one for former Coastal Georgia golfer, Mark David Johnson, as it was his final season as a Mariner. In the two years as a Mariner, he left as the most decorated golfer in Coastal Georgia’s history.
He put on a show for his senior year as he won the individual title at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship at the Hilly Desert Course at Las Sendas Golf Club. He won the title in a sudden-death playoff against two other players on the first hole. Johnson became the first Coastal Georgia golfer to win the title as he shot a 2-over 286 score. That first wasn’t the only one of the season.
Johnson also received the NAIA Arnold Palmer Champion Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America as the 2019 medalist. That medal was just the first of many awards and records he broke as a senior.
As a senior, he played in 11 events and had a 70.55 stroke average, a school single-season record. Johnson recorded four wins, including three fall tournaments, another Coastal single-season record. Throughout the entire season, he also ranked as the No.1 or No. 2 golfer in the country.
He also won the Jack Nicklaus Award as NAIA top player for the 2018-19 season and the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year. Johnson got named Sun Conference Player of Year and All-Sun Conference, named NAIA First Team All-American, named Ping NAIA All-American by GCAA, named Coastal Georgia Men’s Student-Athlete of Year, and finished tied for most wins as a Mariner with six.
There wasn’t much Johnson didn’t accomplish this past season, ultimately earning him a place as one of this past year's most memorable sports moments.
3: Frederica Academy golf wins 12th state title
Since 2008, Frederica Academy’s golf team has taken home the GISA state title in boys golf. The Knights won their 12th title by a stroke over Pinewood Christian as they shot 302.
Senior Ryan McHugh was Frederica’s low scorer and finished second overall in the tournament with a round of 73. Sophomore Cason Cavalier finished with a 74, Michael Tindle with a 77, and Roy Boyd a 78.
The Knights won the last 11, but heading into this season and graduating four players from the 2018 squad, it was up in the air if it would happen again, but it did.
Now the Knights look ahead to 2020 and potentially 13 straight.
4: Brunswick High softball wins first City Championship in seven years
In Brunswick High softball coach Nicole Bailey’s first season at the helm, her team won their first city championship in seven years.
The Pirates won the final game 8-5 in extra innings after the series was tied 1-1 through the first two games.
Brunswick claimed the first game 4-3 fell to Glynn Academy in Game 2 9-5 but found a way to claim the City Championship in the rubber match.
Brunswick High pitcher Erica Bentley pitched seven and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on eight hits recording one strikeout and two walks.
Glynn’s pitcher finished the game giving up eight runs on 15 hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The Pirates had five girls record RBIs with Alyssa Giles leading the team with three.
Brunswick and Glynn Academy both made the playoffs in 2019 and got eliminated in the second round.
5: Brunswick baseball claims city championship, first MVP in five years
Brunswick High’s baseball team swept Glynn Academy and claimed the city championship.
The Pirates stayed consistent through the three-game series-winning Game 1 2-0, Game 2 3-2, and Game 3 7-3.
Mitchell Richburg came up big in a clutch moment in the top of the sixth when he blasted a homer over the left-field wall on a one-out, two-strike count. This hit ultimately helped propel the Pirates over the Terrors.
Glynn Academy attempted a comeback in the seventh inning, but the Pirates defense held off the Terrors.
Offensively the Pirates scored seven runs on 12 hits, and defensively they held Glynn Academy to three runs on eight hits.
Brunswick senior, Marshall Cox went 8-of-11 in the series, had the game-winning hit in Game 2, and pitched a complete game two two-hit shutout. The Pirates also had Cox take home the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame player of the series award, the first Brunswick player to win the honor in five years.
6: Glynn Academy volleyball wins third straight region title
Glynn Academy volleyball claimed its third consecutive Region 2 6A title this season after the Terrors defeated Brunswick in the first round 3-0 and Richmond Hill for the title 3-2.
The Terrors finished the season 31-11-2 after getting eliminated by Harrison in the opening round of the playoffs. Glynn finished with a 10-2 home record, 6-4 away and 15-5-2 at neutral sites.
It was Glynn Academy coach Staci Hunt’s first season as the volleyball coach, and her first region win. The Terrors won the region the two previous seasons as well. In 2017 they swept Effingham County 3-0 and in 2018 swept Brunswick 3-0.
Savannah Serafini and Lily Hidalgo led the way for Glynn in the match against Richmond Hill.
Serafini finished with 17 kills and 18 digs. Hidalgo was close behind her with 14 kills but recorded 25 digs. These two combined for five aces on the match and five solo blocks.
Montana Jackson and Adeline Morgan were a defensive wall for the Terrors as Jackson tallied five solo blocks, and Morgan got four.
7: An instant classic
It was a nail biter for the 2019 football City Championship between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy. The Terrors were looking to make it six in a row over the Pirates and had to have senior kicker, Chase Gabriel win it all for them.
Glynn Academy defeated Brunswick high 24-21.
The Pirates came ready to play, and in the first half, it was tight between the two teams. Brunswick led 14-7 at the half. Then the Terrors took over and made critical halftime adjustments.
After Brunswick couldn’t find a way to get in on the goal line, Glynn Academy took all the momentum. After the Terrors avoided going down 21-7, it only took three plays for Jayden Drayton to take it 81 yards to the house.
The two tied it up at 21, but the Pirates left too much time on the clock for a run-dominate Terror team. Glynn Academy finished with 358 rushing yards with Nolan Grant leading the way. He toted the rock 20 times for 96 yards and scored the 6-yard run to give Glynn its first lead of the game. Grant took home the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Player of the Game trophy for his efforts.
This game was an instant classic as The Terrors make it six in a row over the Pirates.
8: Coastal Georgia continues golf dominance
The success continues after a strong finish last season as the Mariners completed the fall portion of the 2019-2020 schedule 4-1 with one second-place finish.
Coastal Georgia’s golf program finished as the runner up in the NAIA National Championship tournament. The Mariners fell to Texas Wesleyan in the championship but were too far behind after the third day to finish the comeback.
However, Johnson claimed the individual title for the Mariners. He was just one part of a successful team. Eli Scott was also a force for Coastal Georgia as he was the other Mariner named to the 2019 All-Nicklaus Team with Johnson. Scott also won the Atlanta Open and the Golden Isles Invitational this year.
Coastal Georgia claimed eight wins in the 2018-19 regular season. The Mariners finished second in the Sun Conference Championship and NAIA tournament to finish off the year.
Scott ranked as the No.3 golfer going into the national tournament and made the All-Freshman team selected by the GCAA. Jackson Lawlor and Scott joined Johnson on the Ping All-Region South team. Johnson and Scott landed on the NAIA’s First-Team All-American while Lawlor got named to the Third-Team.
Coastal Georgia coach Mike Cook was also named South Region Coach of the Year in the NAIA by the Golf Coaches Association of America and was named the Sun Conference Coach of the Year.
The Mariners had a strong finish last seasons and look to continue it this year and are already off to a hot start with four wins.
9: Auburn playoff for individual SEC golf title
Auburn didn’t win back-to-back team titles in the 2019 SEC Golf Championship but had two guys go head-to-head for the individual crown.
The Tigers headed into match play with a massive 16 stroke lead over second-place Vanderbilt, but couldn’t capitalize in the match play against the Razorbacks.
That impressive shooting was led by Graysen Huff and Jovan Rebula for the Tigers. These two, along with Vanderbilt standout Will Gordon were tied after individual play finished.
Gordon got eliminated, and then it was down to the two Auburn players. Huff and Rebula battled it out with Rebula edging him out for the win.
Both guys finished 8-under, 202 scores, which helped the Tigers finish so strong in stroke play.
Auburn and the rest of the SEC Golf teams will return this April for the 2020 SEC Championships, where the Razorbacks look to hold onto their title, and Rebula looks to win back-to-back individual crowns.
10: Brunswick High basketball semi-final run
Last, but certainly not least, the Brunswick High boys basketball team finished up the 2018-2019 season in the semi-finals of the GHSA 6A state tournament.
The Pirates finished last season 19-10 overall and 9-2 in Region 2 6A play. At home, Brunswick finished 12-2, and before the loss in the semi-finals, were on a seven-game winning streak.
This group finished 1-1 against Glynn Academy defeating the Terrors in Game 1 on Jan. 4 73-39, but lost the second game on Jan. 25 54-51. That was the first loss in a three-game skid as the Pirates fell to Jenkins 72-69 and Richmond Hill 50-48. After those three losses, the Pirates went on a run.
Brunswick High finished the whole month of February undefeated, including a 64-62 win over Richmond Hill to win the region.
In the playoffs, Brunswick defeated Lakeside 65-54 in round 1, Coffee 76-74 in the second round, and Douglas County 60-59 in the quarter-finals.
The Pirates took on Tri-Cities in the semi-final game and fell 83-74 in a heartbreaking loss. Brunswick lost nine seniors after last season and are currently 9-6 on the season.