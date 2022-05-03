Growing up around the game of soccer with his dad Lee Swafford by his side, Gavin Swafford been a soccer rat since he first stepped on the field as a young boy.
Now, the Georgia Military College commit walks away with the DiVarsity 6A Boys Player of the Year, 912 Player of the Year, and Region 2-6A Player of the Year.
“He’s gone to the soccer field with me his whole life,” Lee said. “He’s tagged along and played with teams when I was coaching 18- and 19-year-olds and he was 12. He would be out there playing with those kids on days when he didn’t have his teams practice. He’s done that his whole life.
“He’s tagged along, and let alone the time he and I have put on the soccer field when other people hadn’t been there, it has been countless hours. There’s a back end to his commitment and time that he’s invested and that’s a product of what he’s done.”
Those countless hours on the soccer field with his dad helped Gavin earn four-year honors as a Terror under head coach Bobby Brockman.
Only dressing his freshmen year and starting towards the end of his sophomore season before Covid-19 hit, Gavin got injured and missed a majority of his junior year.
Locking in to finish his Terror career off strong, Gavin set out goals for his senior season.
“I would say a personal one for me was Region Player of the Year and All-Region,” Gavin said. “Those were the biggest ones for me.”
Breaking the school record with 35 goals on the game-winning penalty kick against Lovejoy in the first round of the soccer playoffs, Gavin was a little surprised to be recognized as the state’s best player in Class 6A.
“A little bit of a shock honestly,” Gavin said. “It’s not a mind- blower. I feel like I’m good enough to earn those titles, but I was a little surprised.”
When Gavin isn’t out of the field dominating the game, he stands on the sidelines coaching the SSA U12 team.
“I’m always on the soccer field you can ask anybody,” Gavin said. “I’m coaching U12s, and I was playing up with teams when I was 12, just always on the soccer field.”
Coaching in his spare time with SSA out on Jekyll Island, Lee has seen his son do a lot for the community in terms of putting in work for himself and the future of Golden Isles soccer.
“He’s going to Richmond Hill this coming weekend,” Lee said about Gavin balancing playing and coaching. “Then he plays in the Coastal Empire All-Star game, and then he plays in the All-State game in Atlanta. He will coach in Savannah the night before he goes.
“He’s done a lot, not just for himself but for the players and the community as well. Besides being a soccer rat and training all the time, it’s just a neat backend story for all the work he’s put in. What I do for a living, he doesn’t really get away from it. It’s just what we do as a family.”
Enjoying every moment of his early coaching career, Gavin couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue his playing career at GMC.
“I’ve always thought about it,” Gavin said of college soccer. “I don’t really know how much I’d really be able to get away from soccer. Playing and coaching aren’t the same, I obviously like coaching but playing is just a whole different thing, and I couldn’t see that leaving so early. This last year, I got a lot more serious about it. It was always up there in the air but about halfway through the year I was pretty hard set on continuing to play.”
Gavin said GMC fit his style of play and having his best friend --Brunswick midfielder Denilson Carcamo joining him made it even more of a lock.
“Georgia Military College is a lot more possession which is a lot more of my style since I’m not 6-foot-4 and close to 200 and can run a 4.4,” Gavin said jokingly. “Georgia Military College was a lot closer to my style which is my style (possession based). They go to nationals about every other year and Denilson was more than half of the reason. He’s the one that brought it up to me and introduced me to it. “Him and I just getting back on the field together just sounded perfect to me.”
The friendship of Carcamo and Swafford dates back to the two linking up as 6-year-olds when they joined the same club soccer team. Since then, the two have grown together and will be college roommates this upcoming fall.
“This is something that they have talked about since they were little,” Lee said. “They talked about playing in college together for a while. They really have, and it’s pretty funny that it worked out.”