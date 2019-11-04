The Golden Isles’ cross country teams concluded their seasons at the GHSA Class 6A state meet Friday in Carrollton.
Glynn Academy’s boys finished 18th overall of the 30 teams to compete, while the Brunswick High boys finished 21st. In the girls’ race, the Terrors placed 25th of 32 teams and the Pirates were 29th.
Facing unusual weather conditions for athletes in southeast Georgia with a temperature of 31 degrees and winds from 10-15 mph, the runners braved the elements to represent their respective schools.
Competing against 212 runners, Blake Lewis (18:00; 48th), Javier Valencua (18:08; 50th), James Rivera (19:10; 117th), Philip Bulatao (19:24; 130th), and Jared Conway (19:38; 142nd) were Glynn’s top five runners.
Brunswick’s top five was made up of Matthew Metty (18:36; 76th), Seth McDowell (18:49; 88th), Mason Palmer (19:06; 111th), Bin-Nhien Do (19:29; 132nd), and Sammy Malanado (20:32; 173rd).
Charley Podlesny (22:33; 84th), Rachel Walters (24:12; 129th), Sammie Stringer (24:32; 135th), Brianna O’Brien (25:49;167th), and Lexie Alberson (25:53; 169th) were the top five girls to finish for the Terrors in the field of 221. The Pirates’ top five consisted of Jenille Tomas (24:47; 144th), Emma Myers (25:17; 151st), Aiysha Bradley (25:24; 157th), Vivan Lawless (25:56; 171st), and Madigan Kirkland (28:31; 210th).