Brunswick Country Club to hold Georgia Mid-Amateur in October
The Brunswick Country Club is further establishing its reputation as one of the top golf courses in the state.
BCC is set to host the Georgia State Golf Association’s 39th Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship on Oct. 2-4.
“To be able to host a GSGA championship is a big deal,” said BCC general manager Dan Hogan. “When I was at Ocean Forest in ’98, we hosted the state amateur there. It’s just nice to be able to host an event where it gives you a chance to showcase your club to a statewide audience.”
Held annually since 1982, the Georgia Mid- Amateur Championship is open to amateur male golfers who are GSGA members, residents of the state, and are at least 25 years old on the day of the first round.
While the event was held at Sea Island Golf Club in 1993, this will be the first time BCC has hosted a state mid-am.
A project Brunswick Country Club underwent to redo the entire club, including restoring the course’s original Donald Ross design from 1938 with the help of Mark and Davis Love, has made the club more attractive bigger events, according to Hogan.
In addition to the annual Golden Isles Invitational and various Q-School qualifiers, BCC saw the GSGA reach in 2010 to gauge the club’s interest in hosting the 2014 Georgia Junior Championship, and now they’ve returned to Brunswick for the Mid-Am.
“After that went off, it was very positive, very well received, and they asked if we wanted to possibly host a Mid-Am or another event, one of their big championships,” Hogan said. “This was the next one logically that made sense…
“It’s not like you have these things every year, they schedule these things out four or five years in advance, and they move it around the state.”
A series of qualifiers will be held around the state leading up to the 2020 Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship, which will likely be made up of a smaller field than the typical 144 with less available daylight available in October than when the event is normally scheduled in May.