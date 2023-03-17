The largest collegiate tournament in the country teed off from the Jekyll Island Golf Club on Friday.
Fifty-four Division III programs (30 men’s, 24 women’s) and 60 individuals traveled from across the United States to compete in the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational over the weekend.
Among the field in the three-day tournament includes eight of the top 10 men’s team and seven of the top 10 women’s teams.
Now in it’s 24th year, the tournament has rapidly grown from its humble beginnings.
“In 1999 we started with just three teams who met on Jekyll Island, and it quickly grew to eight, and then 18 teams,” said Jim Owen, invitational director and head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams at Oglethorpe University. “We added women’s teams in Year 4, and they quickly grew from eight teams to 24 teams.”
Third-ranked Emory University stormed out atop the leaderboard on the men’s side over the first round, shooting 5-under 283 as a team to hold a three-stroke lead over Carnegie Mellon in second place. Emory’s Brian Hanson and Michael Burry both shot 2 under to position themselves near the top of the individual leaderboard.
Last year’s men’s winner — Sewanee — shot 6 over on Day 1.
On the women’s side, paced by an even-par round from Emily Chang, No. 10 Pomona-Pitzer entered the clubhouse with an 8-over 296 to carry a two-stroke lead over Claremont Mudd Scripps. Last year’s winners and DIII national champions, Emory University, are not competing at Jekyll this week, so a new women’s champion will be crowned on Sunday the invitational.