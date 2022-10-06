McIntosh County Academy has gotten rolling on the ground in recent weeks, but the Buccaneers’ Region 3-A, Division II opener has the makings of an old fashioned slugfest when they host the Eagles of Jenkins County at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.
While MCA (5-1) has found its footing on offense since some early inconsistencies, the team has made its bones on defense this season, holding opponents to 12.17 points per game, which is the sixth- fewest in the classification.
Jenkins County (4-2) has constructed a similar profile in getting off to the program’s best start since 2017 — allowing just 9.17 points per contest, which ranks second in Class A, Division II, and getting some big performances from running back Robtravius Coney.
“They run the ball a lot,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren. “They run a little bit of wing-T, but they mostly run the option. They play an older defense. It very well could be (a low scoring game).
“But we’re excited to play, and I feel like we’re due for a really good ballgame, so I hope it starts this Friday.”
McIntosh is having its own resurgence in its fourth season under Warren, returning to the rankings for the first time in five years a few weeks ago, and even though the Buccaneers dropped out of the composite top 10 this week, they’ve continued to win.
A victory over Jenkins County would give MCA six wins, matching its highest total since 2016 with three regular season games remaining.
Although defense has been the Buccaneers’ calling card over the last three seasons, the offense has been able to compliment the unit since a Week 2 loss to 6A Glynn Academy. In the four games since, McIntosh County Academy has averaged 30 points per game with a pair of 350-yard rushing performances.
The Buccaneers cranked out 358 rushing yards on just 31 carries in a 42-8 blowout of West Nassau (Fla.) in the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic on Sept. 8, and two weeks later, MCA ran over Bradwell Institute to the tune of a 40-13 victory.
Last week, McIntosh County Academy rolled on the ground once more, tallying more than 350 yards with nearly three 100-yard rushers in JaReese Campbell (129), Laderrious West (101) and Demonte Stokes (95), but some miscues limited the team to a modest 20-8 triumph over Atkinson County.
“We’re playing well defensively, and the offense is really starting to click,” Warren said. “We played well against Atkinson County, but turned the ball over in some inopportune times. I feel like overall, we’re getting better and we’re playing well. Kids are enjoying practicing hard, playing hard. I’m pretty excited going into region play.”
Despite the early success, McIntosh can’t afford to rest on its laurels headed into a region schedule that offers little room for error with only four games on the ledger. The matchup against Jenkins County very well could decide the region championship.
Of the five teams in Region 3-A, Division II — McIntosh County Academy, Jenkins County, Portal, Montgomery County, Emanuel County Institute — four enter region play with a .500 record or better. But the lone team with a losing record, ECI, has had more historical success than any other program in the group.
Emanuel County Institute has won 11 region titles and two state championships. The four other teams in the region have combined for eight region titles without a state championship to the collective resume.
Jenkins County won its only region championship in 1960, and the program has only made the playoffs five times since.
There is a lot at stake for both teams, but McIntosh County Academy doesn’t want to put any extra weight on the contest. The Buccaneers are trying to get better every week, and if they do that again, they’ll likely walk away with an important region victory.
“We just approached it like any other week,” Warren said. “They know it’s region play, and we feel like we’re putting some things together. We’re getting better each week.
“We just approach it like another game, and left it at that.”