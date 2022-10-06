McIntosh County Academy has gotten rolling on the ground in recent weeks, but the Buccaneers’ Region 3-A, Division II opener has the makings of an old fashioned slugfest when they host the Eagles of Jenkins County at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Ship.

While MCA (5-1) has found its footing on offense since some early inconsistencies, the team has made its bones on defense this season, holding opponents to 12.17 points per game, which is the sixth- fewest in the classification.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.