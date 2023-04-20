The top two teams remained unchanged on the leaderboard at the conclusion of the second round of stroke play in the SEC Men’s Golf Championship on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club.
Texas A&M and Alabama are tied for first at 12 under through 36 holes. The former entered the day alone at the top at 11 under with the latter a stroke back in second.
Auburn was in third place at the end of one round, but the Tigers shot 13-over 291 in the second round to drop below the eight-team cut line in a tie with Georgia for 10th at 2 over with just 18 holes left before match play.
Instead, Florida surged into the third spot on the leaderboard, two strokes behind Texas A&M and Alabama, with a Round 2 low 5-under 273. Defending two-time conference champion, and the GolfWeek Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings’ No. 1 team, Vanderbilt also bounced back from a tough opening round to pull into a tie for fourth with Tennessee at 6 under.
Caleb Surratt has carried much of the load for the Volunteers thus far. The 15th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings is the individual leader at 8 under for the tournament. The next closest Tennessee golfer is Jake Hall at 1 under.
Alabama’s Canon Claycomb (-7) and Thomas Ponder (-6), who finished Day 1 tied with Surratt for the individual lead, are second and third, respectively. Vishnu Sadagopan leads the way for Texas A&M at 4 under, but it’s been a team effort for the Aggies, who have seen all four of their top scorers shot under par through 36 holes.
Stroke play comes to a close Friday when an individual champion will be crowned and the teams will be seeded for match play over the weekend.