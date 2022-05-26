Baseball MVP excels on mound
Seeing a change at the helm of manager for the Terrors baseball program, head coach John Welborn had the ability to rely on his ace at any given moment.
Glynn’s Tom Echols was part of a three-man rotation his junior year, and during his senior season he took off earning himself honors as The News’ 2022 Baseball MVP.
Knowing it was his final season on the mound and at the plate for the Terrors, Echols showed off to the Terror faithful every game.
“Tom had a phenomenal year,” Welborn said. “He tied the school record for wins in a season with 11 wins. He finished the year 11-1 and finished his career 19-2 over the past two years. Really tapped in and took leadership and ownership of the pitching staff and stepped up and did what seniors do.”
Not only was he a stellar pitcher with his 2.52 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69.1 innings of work, but his ability at the plate, a .360 average, 24 RBI and seven walks, gave the first-year manager every ounce of confidence in Echols to go out and perform.
“Yeah I felt comfortable every time Tom stopped on the mound,” Welborn said. “Anytime he was on the mound, we had a really good chance to win a game and we won a lot of them.
Rarely losing a game when Echols was on the mound, it was his ability to stay on the mound in the toughest moments and put his team on his back to get out of jams.
“It was something that he developed over time,” Welborn said. “This year maybe it was just him knowing he was a senior, but that was part of his role to step up. He really grew as a competitor the last two seasons and it was fun to watch.
“I just thought it was his overall ability to compete. He always had the intangibles whether it was competing on the mound, at first, or at the plate. Particularly on the mound, he really pushed through those limits. Last year we would get to about the fight inning and he would hit a wall. Mentally he was able to grow and overcome that and rally to compete even when he didn’t really have his best stuff.”
Echol’s biggest success in the eyes of Welborn was his ability to not be a velocity only style pitcher.
“Tom was so successful because he had a lot of natural movement on his fastball,” Welborn said. “Everyone wants to talk about velocity, velocity, velocity and he was able to get the job done without that velocity everyone talks about. He showed that velocity doesn’t win games, but being able to pitch and control the pitches you throw for strikes is what wins games.”
As he loses his ace on the mound, Welborn is ready to develop the next Terror star.
“I thought we had a great group of sophomores that threw for us this year,” Welborn said. “We had freshmen that threw for us as well. I also have another rising senior that has shown a lot of promise. I think it will be tough replacing (Tom) but I feel like these guys are ready for that challenge. As for Tom, right now my understanding is he is going to go to school and then try and transfer into UGA and get a good education.”