Greenbrier beat Glynn Academy at its own game in the first half of the first-round matchup Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
But as they’ve done all season long, the Terrors won the second half and downed the Wolfpack in penalty kicks to advance in the Class 6A playoffs.
Glynn rallied back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to go up 2-1 in the second half before Greenbrier tied the game with 10:25 remaining. Neither team was able to score the game winner in regulation, nor the 15-minute overtime period, sending the contest to penalty kicks.
The Terrors entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Region 2 after going undefeated in the regular season following an appearance in the state championship game a year ago, but they were given all they could handle from Region 3’s fourth-seeded Wolfpack.
“Being the No. 1 seed, you’ve got a bullseye on your back,” said Glynn Academy head coach Tom Lemmon. “Making a state run: the bullseye is even bigger on your back. Everybody wants a piece of you.”
The first half played out similarly to the lone blemish on Glynn’s season: a tie against Spain Park (Ala.) in the Tournament of Champions.
Greenbrier used its physicality and crisp passes to maintain possession much of the first half. Glynn Academy was bullied off the ball when it closed within the goal and got most of its best shots as the results of run outs.
“They’re a very similar team to us, we knew that coming in,” Lemmon said. “They’re a little bigger than us, a little stronger, and we knew that it was going to be a possession-type game and it was who was going to get momentum first and the most.
“Hat’s off to them. I believe that’s the first time we’ve ever beaten them. I’m very proud of the girls and the way they composed and handled themselves.”
After playing the Terrors to a draw through the first 39 minutes of game time, the Wolfpack took advantage of a crowd in front of the net to sneak a ball past keeper Cortlyn Roddini to break the scoreless tie and momentarily stun the crowd with just 1:03 left in the half.
Although a halftime deficit was a scenario Glynn Academy hadn’t experienced often this season, there was no uncertainty in the locker room. The Terrors took the field and tied the game on Lacy Tucker’s goal just 22 seconds into the second half.
“They responded the way I knew that I knew they were going to respond,” Lemmon said. “We’ve been playing well in the second half all year.”
Glynn Academy’s second-half surge continued fewer than 15 minutes later when Hannah Burandt got the ball on the run out and managed to slip a ball past the defender on her hip and past the keeper for a 2-1 lead with 26:16 remaining.
It looked as if the Red Terrors were primed to run away with the game, and they had to chance to take a two-score advantage with 12 and a half minutes to play, but Burandt’s shot clanked off the crossbar out of bounds.
Greenbrier continued to fight and eventually broke through with the game-tying goal, and with neither team able to find the back of the net over the final 25 minutes of regulation and overtime, the game went to penalty kicks to decide who would move on.
The Wolfpack got the first kick and buried the shot before Haley Williams drilled her kick to knot up the score. Roddini followed with a goal of her own before returning to the net.
Greenbrier got the next two shots and nailed both, though Roddini nearly got to the second shot as it brushed past her hand on its way into the net. Sally Brock scored a goal to even the penalty kicks at three apiece, and Beth Kelsch put Glynn back on top with the next shot.
Another made kick by the Wolfpack knotted the penalty kicks at 4-4, and they had a chance to put all the pressure on the Terrors’ final kick to extend the game, but Roddini guessed correctly and smacked a high ball away from the goal to give her team a chance to win.
Burandt took the last shot for Glynn and casually drained the shot before turning to meet her teammates running in from centerfield for the celebration.
The gutsy win by the Terrors bodes well for another extended postseason run, but also for the program’s future.
“Sophomore goalkeeper makes the save, scores a goal, turns around and makes the save,” Lemmon said. “We rely on a freshman to put the game away for us. Obviously she’s a quality player. All of them are.”