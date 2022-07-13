An honored guest stopped through the St. Simons Casino Building at Neptune Park on Wednesday to a flock of fanfare.
The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour brought the Commissioner’s Trophy to the casino, where it was on display for Braves fans who wanted to have their photo taken alongside the hardware.
It had been 26 years since Atlanta’s last World Series when the Braves closed out the Houston Astros in six games this past November to deliver the organization its fourth championship. For many of the guests filling through the casino, it was the first title they’ve seen the Braves win since they were children.
“It felt like ’95 again,” said Nick Waller, a local fan. “I was at the World Series in ’95, I was 10-years-old, so to be back and actually see it again was great.
“Atlanta needs it.”
Waller got the opportunity to get up close to the Commissioner’s Trophy back in 1995, but referencing the infamous curse of Georgia sports, he described seeing it again as a surreal moment.
It was exactly the type of experience the franchise was hoping to cultivate with the summer tour through the expansive area of Braves Country, the 151 total stops scheduled a commemoration of the 151 years of Braves baseball.
Each fan in line got a turn standing next to the trophy for a quick photo op, which was sent directly to their cellphone before they’d even exited the stage.
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department was tasked with organizing and staffing the event, which provided a welcome treat for employees like Davis Hoyt, a lifelong Braves fan.
“Chop on all day, every day,” Hoyt said with a big grin. “I was very excited (when asked to assist with trophy tour), very excited. Blake Hughes and myself, we’ve been looking forward to it for the last month and a half.
“I actually went to a couple of the playoff games when we brought home the trophy. It’s a great experience to finally get it down here in the Dirty South.”
Hoyt and other GRCPD employees helped the line continue to move smoothly throughout the afternoon, seeing more than 700 people come through the building in just three hours.
“Everybody was so excited, all the kids, seeing the joy on their faces for getting to take a picture with the championship trophy is very nice,” Hoyt said.
Blake Hughes, the department’s program coordinator, was equal parts honored and awestruck to be apart of the crew entrusted with the trophy’s protection. A die-hard Braves fan who was unable to see the trophy in person back in 1995, he made it a point to get a photo with the hardware Wednesday.
“I was 11 the last time we won it, and I’m 37 now — that says it all,” Hughes said.
Glynn County residents will get another chance to get their own picture with the Commissioner’s Trophy on Thursday, when will be on display at the Mary Ross Waterfront beginning at 5 p.m.
Afterwards, the tour will roll on to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville and into Alabama before traveling back to South Carolina by the end of the month.
But Hughes doesn’t anticipate it will be long before the trophy makes another round through the southeast.
“It’s been a longtime coming,” Hughes said. “They’ve got a lot of young, good players right now, so hopefully a few more to come in the future.
“St. Simons Casino Theater, same time next year, same day.”