A Brunswick based AAU team picked up some tips of the trade from an NBA veteran and local legend Thursday at Ballard Gym.
Former Glynn Academy standout and 12-year pro Kwame Brown stopped by the gymnasium to lend a helping hand to Team Next Up — an organization created to provide a space for kids to learn, grow and perfect their craft.
“We’re so thankful for him,” said head coach Tyresius Jackson. “Not many teams get blessed to have a former NBA player who knows what it takes. I’ve learned so much from him just from having him at practice for two hours, so I know these kids are learning even more. I look forward to having more tips from him. It’s great to have him.”
The team warmed up with some dribbling drills and closeout work with Jackson as Brown arrived at the facility with practice soon turned over to the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.
Before Brown began his NBA career, he was a kid growing up in Glynn County, honing his skills at the rec center and playing his games in the same building at Ballard Park. Now, he’s looking to impart his knowledge on those in the same position.
“I’m just seeing who loves the game,” Brown said. “These drills mean something, and we’re trying to get these kids back to understanding drills mean something. A lot of times watching pro athletes, they see us at our highest level — at our most powerful level — and even then, we make mistakes on that level.
“So there’s a lot of repetition that I just want to get back to showing these kids.”
Soon after Brown’s arrival, the players split into two teams for exercises with competition baked into the fundamental work.
The squads competed in a midrange shooting competition all around the court, beginning from baseline, moving to the elbows, and over to the free throw line before going around again.
Brown cut up with the players in between rounds, offering occasional advice and bribing the winning team with pizza and wings. He also led a one-on-one king of the court drill that challenged players to earn their way into a defensive spot with a basket before tallying points with each ensuing stop.
As the practice trickled towards the two-hour mark, the players were noticeably more vocal in cheering on teammates and even engaging in a little trash talk themselves.
“Just bringing out that happy competition of the game,” Brown said. “You’ll see what these kids are made of when you put them in situations where it’s just about them enjoying the game and just a man against another man. Give them a punishment like whoever loses runs, and it’s building character. When guys get tired, you’re going to see the guys who argue and kind of back down, and you’ll see the guys that stand up and rally around their teammates.”
With the competitive juices flowing, some of the AAU players even issued challenges to Brown to meet them at the rim, the 40-year-old 7-footer wasn’t quite ready for that.
Just yet, at least. Brown joked he need a few weeks to prepare himself.
“The kids are having fun; he’s enjoying himself, this is the practice that you need,” Jackson said. “Just help kids escape what goes on in the real world.”
Team Next Up is set to begin tournament play with a trip to Augusta at the end of the month before competing in a couple of events lined up in May.
Following a June break during the high school basketball dead period, the AAU team will conclude the summer at a couple of big showcases in July. Last year, Team Next Up found itself in the same gym as National Sports Media Association Coach of the Year Hubert Davis.
With seven tournaments scheduled, the team will soon begin its fundraising efforts to cover the travel expenses. Information regarding the team is available on the Facebook page “Team Next Up.”
The team has gained at least one large supporter that plans on working alongside the players more often.
“I’m going to be down here a lot more, so (Jackson) opened up an opportunity for me to come and help the kids and kind of show them some drills,” Brown said. “So why not?”