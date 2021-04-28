A week after winning a region championship, Frederica Academy duo Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks finished as runners-up at the GISA state individual tournament at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon.
The Knights’ top girls’ doubles team, Tiller and Brooks rolled through the Region 2-3A tournament before winning the finals in a knockdown battle decided in a third set tiebreaker, and they picked up right where they left off at the state tournament.
One of the top seeds in the GISA, Tiller and Brooks earned a first-round bye before opening their tournament run against Jolee Paulk and Addison Jackson of Tiftarea on Tuesday. Frederica’s tandem won, advancing to the semifinals, where it would matchup against Valwood’s Bella Shaw and Ellie Smith on Wednesday.
Another victory sent Tiller and Brooks to the finals, but there they ran into a buzz saw in Valwood’s Smith Shaw and Camille Singletary. Frederica’s duo gave it all they had, but they’d ultimately settle for second place.
“It was definitely a battle,” Brooks said. “We played our best match of the year.”
Frederica Academy also saw Merrill Been advance to the semifinal round in the girls’ singles bracket, while Adam Elsharkawi and the boys double team of Jaxson Grotz and Andrew Kaminer each bowed out in their respective quarterfinals.
As a team, the Knights won six of eight first-round matches, and Tiller, Brooks and Been each earned all-state honors for their top-4 finishes.
Frederica will return to Macon a week in just one week to compete in the GISA state team tournament next Wednesday.