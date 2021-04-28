IMG_6569

Frederica Academy’s Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks pose for a photo with GISA state runners-up plaques Wednesday in Macon.

 Provided photo

A week after winning a region championship, Frederica Academy duo Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks finished as runners-up at the GISA state individual tournament at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon.

The Knights’ top girls’ doubles team, Tiller and Brooks rolled through the Region 2-3A tournament before winning the finals in a knockdown battle decided in a third set tiebreaker, and they picked up right where they left off at the state tournament.

One of the top seeds in the GISA, Tiller and Brooks earned a first-round bye before opening their tournament run against Jolee Paulk and Addison Jackson of Tiftarea on Tuesday. Frederica’s tandem won, advancing to the semifinals, where it would matchup against Valwood’s Bella Shaw and Ellie Smith on Wednesday.

Another victory sent Tiller and Brooks to the finals, but there they ran into a buzz saw in Valwood’s Smith Shaw and Camille Singletary. Frederica’s duo gave it all they had, but they’d ultimately settle for second place.

“It was definitely a battle,” Brooks said. “We played our best match of the year.”

Frederica Academy also saw Merrill Been advance to the semifinal round in the girls’ singles bracket, while Adam Elsharkawi and the boys double team of Jaxson Grotz and Andrew Kaminer each bowed out in their respective quarterfinals.

As a team, the Knights won six of eight first-round matches, and Tiller, Brooks and Been each earned all-state honors for their top-4 finishes.

Frederica will return to Macon a week in just one week to compete in the GISA state team tournament next Wednesday.

More from this section

WWII vet honored

WWII vet honored

Johnny Robinson has every reason to have powerful and sometimes painful memories of his service in the U.S. Army.

+6
Golden Ray "about half what it was"

Golden Ray "about half what it was"

The engine section of the shipwreck Golden Ray hung suspended above the water Monday morning, its 6,300 tons held aloft like the spoils of victory in the arches of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.

Community coming together for GIYO performance

Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.

Pampering the women in your life

Pampering the women in your life

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

+2
Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.