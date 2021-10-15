The Buccaneers put up a valiant effort, but the Tigers proved to be too much to handle Friday as McIntosh County Academy fell 28-6 against No. 4 Metter.
Metter (7-0, 4-0 Region 2-A Public) entered the contest as a top 5 team in the classification in both points scored and points allowed. While the Tigers’ defense played it’s part, holding the Buccaneers to a single score on the night, the offense experienced much less success than its 46.2-point per game average would suggest.
McIntosh County Academy (2-4-1, 2-2) have put together some strong defensive performances of its own in recent weeks, and it held the second-highest scoring offense in Class A-Public to just two touchdowns over the first half.
The Buccaneers only trailed 14-6 following a touchdown with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter, and they kept the deficit at eight until the Tigers scored another touchdown with 3:26 remaining in the third.
Metter pushed its advantage to 28-6 midway through the fourth quarter, and McIntosh was unable to draw any closer.