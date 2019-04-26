Tigers bulldoze through stroke play

After three rounds of stroke play at Sea Island Golf Club, Auburn claims the No. 1 seed for match play of the 2019 SEC Championship on Friday. The Tigers shot a 24-under 816 and beat second-place Vanderbilt by 16 strokes.
“We came in here just wanting to win the stroke play championship, that was our first objective,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. “The ambition was to be stroke play champions, and we may have won the whole thing last year, but we had a point to prove that we belong and the best team in the conference.”
The Tigers looked like they were on a mission through the first three rounds of play.
It didn’t matter if it was blazing hot if there were high powered winds or even gators on the course, Auburn found a way to shoot well.
“We played great. We came out of the gates in that type of wind with 25-35 mile an hour gusts, and we were under par through six holes and did a phenomenal job,” Clinard said about the Tigers third round. “Their mindsets were in the right spot.”
Auburn’s golfers finished the day with a 5-under 275 score. Brandon Mancheno shot the highest score on Friday for the Tigers with a 76, Jacob Solomon shot a 70, Trace Crowe finished at 69, Graysen Huff shot a 69, and Jovan Rebula had a 67.
“It was awesome what we did as a team this week,” Huff said. “And that’s what we came in saying, is we were a little bit not looked upon with some favor in the rankings in different things. We haven’t been playing our best, and I think we showed this week what we’re capable of doing.
“I think that we went out there and played our game and this golf course really suits us. Today was really tough, but we did what we needed to do, and I think, moving forward if we can just keep doing what we do best, I think we’ll be fine the next few days.”
Now the top eight teams face-off in the match play portion of the tournament. The top eight teams after 54 holes are Auburn, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, and South Carolina.
Auburn and Vanderbilt were the only two teams to finish under par after the stroke play portion of the tournament.
The Tigers take on No. 8 seed South Carolina for the quarterfinal round of match play. Auburn’s pairings go Solomon against Ryan Stachler, Rebula against Caleb Proveaux, Huff against Will Miles, Crowe against Scott Stevens and Mancheno against Jamie Wilson.
The other quarterfinal matchups are No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Arkansas, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 6 Georgia, and No.4 Kentucky against No. 5 Tennessee.
Despite demolishing its opponents in stroke play and landing the top seed in match play, Huff said that this team is far from finished as they look to win back-to-back SEC Championships.
“We’re not complacent. We came in here to prove a point, and we want another championship,” Huff said. “I don’t think that going into tomorrow that we’re going to walk around, you know, oh we’re number one and not worry about it.
“We’re going to take it seriously, and we’re going to move onto the next matches and put our best foot forward for the rest of the week because at the end of the day we’re not done yet.”