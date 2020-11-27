The Pirates drew the short straw in Region 2-6A and will be forced to hit the road the morning after turkey day to open the first round of the Class 6A playoffs in Covington.
But Brunswick High (7-3, 5-1) will be favored over host Alcovy (2-6, 2-1 Region 3-6A) when the programs kickoff their first meeting at 7:30 p.m today.
Brunswick finished the regular season in a three-way tie atop the region with Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill, but a tiebreaker decided by points allowed slapped the Pirates with the third seed before sending them 275 miles away to begin the postseason.
Meanwhile, Alcovy’s only wins came against region rivals Grovetown and Lakeside Evans — enough to secure the second seed in a division with only four eligible playoff teams.
The Tigers are certainly not complaining as they are set to host just the second playoff game in the program’s 14-year history; the last coming in 2011. Alcovy is 0-4 all-time in the postseason.
Still, the Pirates know there are no easy wins in the playoffs.
“They’ve got weapons that can hurt you, so it’s very important that we play well,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender.
Although Alcovy has struggled to move the ball consistently on offense, averaging just 241 yards, the team is scoring over 22 points per game.
There’s talent among the Tigers’ skill positions — junior Tristian Mayweather is fast and physical as the team’s leading rusher with 465 yards and sophomore quarterback Ashton Evans has passed for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while chipping in his own 162 rushing yards to the mix.
Mathias Height is Evans’ favorite target with team highs in receptions (33) and yards (437), but 6-foot-3, 205-pound MJ Stroud is the go-to man in the red zone with seven scoring grabs among his 21 catches.
Stroud also does good work on the defensive side, forcing two fumbles while wrangling five sacks and 10 total tackles for a loss.
It’s been largely its play in the trenches that’s held Alcovy back, and that’s been one of Brunswick’s strengths.
“The point of emphasis where we’ve got to make sure we dominate and play well is the line of scrimmage,” Pender said. “I feel that we’re better that they are on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage — the offensive line, the defensive line. We have to play to our potential.”
It’s been a complete team effort by the Pirates’ Black Flag defense in holding opponents to 17 points per game. Eleven different players have recorded at least one of Brunswick’s 14 sacks on the season, and seven different players have made three or more total tackles for a loss. Nine players have made 30 or more tackles with Cameron Crump leading the way with 73 stops.
In the secondary, Keon Leggett has come up with three of team’s four interceptions while teams have just decided to target corner Amarion Whitfield sparingly.
The Pirates have showed a similar balance offensively with 188 rushing yards and 181 passing making up its per game average of 369 yards of offense.
Khamori Simmons took over the reigns as Brunswick’s lead back when Chuckobe Hill was forced to miss a few games with an injury. Simmons has rushed for 1,030 yards and nine scores, and Hill — a 1,000-yard rusher a season ago — has come back to add 450 total yards of offense and five touchdowns.
Quarterback KJ Lee has thrived in his first full season as a starter, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,727 yards and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Much of Lee’s big plays have been connections with fellow breakout star Tyrease Jones, who leads the classification with 12 touchdown catches and ranks fourth with 687 yards on 33 receptions.
Xavier Bean leads the Pirates in receptions with 38 for 505 yards and three scores. Sophomore Kevin Thomas has also gotten more involved in the offense in recent weeks with two touchdown grabs over the last two games.
Friday’s game will be the first on the day after Thanksgiving for Brunswick since 2006. The holiday hasn’t been a distraction for the players and coaches though.
Instead, the Pirates helped feed 400 families in need in the community Wednesday at Brunswick High School.