The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 has had to await induction, but the time has finally come. The 2020 induction banquet is scheduled for July 30 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Originally scheduled for last March, the 2020 banquet had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled that we can finally bring everyone together and properly honor this outstanding group of inductees in the 2020 class just as we have our past induction classes,” said Hall of Fame president Kevin Price. “This class will obviously always be a unique group in the history of the Hall of Fame because of the time that has passed between each individual getting voted into the hall and them actually being inducted into our membership due to the pandemic.
“But, we anticipate another terrific evening as we honor these inductees, note their achievements and celebrate this accomplishment with them, their friends and their families. We hope the community will be as excited as we are and will come out and enjoy an evening of fellowship and fun with sports and history providing the backdrop for a great night and special community event.”
The 2020 GCS Hall of Fame Class is comprised of former standouts in a variety of athletic pursuits: LaRon “Bud” Bennett (Glynn Academy and U.S. track and field), Gerald Cox (College of Coastal Georgia basketball coach), Mark Drury (Glynn Academy and University of Georgia golfer), Carroll Minick (Glynn Academy and UGA baseball standout), Harold “Red” Roberts (Glynn Academy and Austin Peay football great) and Clyde Williams (Risley High basketball player and coaching icon).
The banquet is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour to precede beginning at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available during this time. A reception for corporate sponsors, past Hall of Fame inductees and the current induction class is also scheduled in advance of the banquet.
Prior to the formal induction ceremony, the Hall of Fame will recognize Risley High School as well to celebrate the school’s rich athletic tradition during a special presentation.
This celebration is part of the Hall of Fame’s decision a few years back to recognize all of the team state champions at the local high schools while also honoring each school’s championship history at future induction banquets. Risley’s legacy will be the first celebrated by the Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the dinner banquet are on sale now through July 15. Tickets can be purchased by going to the Hall of Fame website www.gcshof.com and clicking on the corresponding link. The cost is $35 per person.
Upon making an online purchase, patrons will receive a confirmation number and a digital ticket. The Hall of Fame will also have a list of ticket buyers at the check-in table to confirm your purchase. Anyone wanting the official Induction Banquet ticket as a keep-sake item can request one at time of check-in.
All tickets purchased at a local ticket outlet for the original banquet will still be honored unless previously refunded to those requesting a refund. All new ticket sales are final.
The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame formed as a nonprofit organization in 2011, and inducted its inaugural class the following year. The Hall held an induction ceremony each year for the first five years before electing to hold one every other year following the 2016 banquet.
The 2020 class is the seventh in the history of the local hall. With the inclusion of the current class, the Hall of Fame will have 41 total members.
The Hall of Fame has a public display located inside the Southeast Georgia Health System. A second display, which includes the names of every inductee and also lists all of the local high school state championship teams, is located on the second floor of the Athletics Center at Glynn County Stadium.