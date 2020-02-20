Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Induction banquet and will be available for purchase through March 6.
This year’s tickets are $35 and can be purchased locally at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce office downtown. People can also buy tickets through the Hall of Fame’s website, www.gcshof.com.
Cash or checks will be accepted when purchasing tickets locally. Checks should be made payable to Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame asks buyers to please have the correct change if paying cash. Debit or credit cards will not be accepted at the ticket outlet.
If someone wishes to use a debit or credit card, the Hall of Fame partnered with a reputable third-party service, Eventbrite, to provide a secured online option for ticket purchase. This website accepts most major credit cards, and online buyers should know there will be a small transaction fee added to the ticket price.
However, the process is made to be quick and easy for everyone.
Guests that purchase their tickets online will receive a confirmation number and a digital ticket. The Hall of Fame asks people attending to please bring the ticket to the banquet. However, there will be a list of ticket buyers at the check-in table to confirm the purchase.
The Hall of Fame states that all ticket sales are final.
The induction banquet will be on Saturday, March 14, at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
A social hour for guests will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar available. The dinner banquet and ceremony are set to start at 6:30 p.m. A corporate reception for invited guests will also begin at 5:30 p.m.
The 2020 Hall of Fame induction class features six new members giving the non-profit organization that formed in 2011, 41 members.
Those six inductees are LaRon “Bud” Bennett, a Glynn Academy, and U.S. Track and Field standout. Gerald Cox, the longtime basketball coach at College of Coastal Georgia, is the second member. Mark Drury is the third member and was a Glynn Academy and the University of Georgia golfing great. The fourth member is Glynn Academy and the University of Georgia baseball star Carroll Minick. Harold “Red” Roberts is the fifth member and was a Red Terror and Austin Peay football legend. The final member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class is Clyde Williams, a Risley High basketball state champion player and coach.
Also, at the March banquet, the Hall of Fame plans to celebrate Risley High’s athletic history, including the school’s state championships won during its existence.
“We’re preparing for what we think will be another great evening for our inductees, their families and friends and also our community,” said Kevin Price, Hall of Fame President. “The celebration we are planning for Risley and the school’s alumni and fans will kick off the championship celebrations we plan to have over the next several years for each local high school in a big way.
“We are fortunate to get generous support from our community to help us with the induction banquet. We hope the community will come out and enjoy the night as we honor our inductees and celebrate our Glynn County athletics history.”