Thomas Henderson was the low medalist for the second consecutive event Wednesday in leading Frederica Academy to a landslide victory in a match against Bulloch Academy at Retreat.
The Knights’ A team shot a 302 for the round with their B team coming in second with a score of 336. Bulloch Academy was 51 strokes off the lead at 353.
“I was hoping we would be able to break 300 in our last match at Retreat this year, but the windy conditions proved to be a hindrance to low scores,” said Frederica golf coach Tom Willis.
Henderson had another strong outing two days after shooting a 67 to become just the second Knight to win the Strafford Invitational. While Henderson didn’t tie a program record with his round at Retreat, his 73 was more than enough to lead the field.
“Thomas Henderson continued his solid play,” Willis said. “He was 2 under through 10 after holing out for eagle from about 40 yards on the par 5. That’s his second consecutive hole out for eagle in the last two outings.
“He had a few bogeys coming in on the tough back side, but overall that is a good score at Retreat. He’s hitting it really well right now and has a lot of confidence. He’s turned out to be a great leader for this team.”
Jackson Byrd and Aarnav Nath finished three strokes shy of their teammate at 76, amd Jack Roberts shot a 77 to round out the A team’s scores.
Jackson had a few wayward drives that hurt him, and Jack had a cold putter, but even when those guys have bad days they can still score,” Willis said. “Arnaav had two good birdies on 16 and 17 to get his round back on track after struggling with his putter early.”
Also competing on Frederica’s A team, Roy Boyd shot a 78, Travis Cavalier had an 82, and Cason Cavalier and Ramie Shingler finished with an 86.
The B team was led by Parker Jules, who shot an 81 for the round. Edward Stephens followed with an 87, and Josh Manning had a 90 for the round.
Eli Brickman shot a 95, and James Cruikshank shot a 98, and Blake Holloway’s 105 rounded out Frederica’s scores.
“Parker was only 1 over through nine until she ran into some trouble on the back with a big number on the par 3 No. 12, Willis said. “She’s definitely capable of scoring, she has a great swing.”
“Overall, we’ve had some good play, but we have yet to put a round together where everyone plays well on the same day. Hopefully that is coming as we have region and state in the next two weeks.”
Frederica Academy competes in the GISA Region 2-3A Tournament beginning Monday at 11:20 a.m.