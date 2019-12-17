The early signing period is still fairly new, today being just the third time prep athletes will be able to make their respective commitments official before Christmas, and a trio of football players from the Port City are set to take advantage of the three-day window running through Friday.
Brunswick High safety Devin Lafayette and Glynn Academy lineman Jordan Swain will each sign a letter-of-intent today, as will former Red Terror Marvin Dallas.
Lafayette, a 247Sports Composite three-star recruit with nine offers from Division I schools, verbally committed to Northern Illinois University on Sunday afternoon, and he is to put pen to paper at 11 a.m. today in the Brunswick High School Fieldhouse.
Swain had offers from more than 13 teams, and briefly committed to Valdosta State before re-opening his recruitment, while Marvin Dallas went the junior college route and played two years at Georgia Military College after graduating from Glynn Academy in 2018. At 9:30 a.m. in the Glynn Academy auditorium, Swain is set to sign with Mercer, and Dallas will make his transfer to Louisville official.
A year ago, seven players from around the area announced their college decisions during the early signing period: Brunswick’s Warren McClendon signed with Georgia, Frederica Academy standouts Ja’Shawn Sheffield and Jaylin Simpson committed to Auburn, Camden’s Logan Berryhill, Ronnin Wright, and Trace Dorminy inked LOIs with the University of South Florida, Middle Tennesee, and Army, respectively, and former Glynn Academy defender Quandre Mosley announced his transfer from JUCO Eastern Arizona to Kentucky.