Tai’Shaun Thomas, Jaqez Randolph, and Zech Ellis each signed their national letters-of-intent to continue their football careers at the next level Wednesday.
The trio of Terrors took center stage in the auditorium that was filled with family members, teachers, teammates, classmates, and coaches to share the moment.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo spoke to those to give them an incite of what the last few years have been like for signing days. Normally, football players either sign during the early signing period in December or the first week of February. Having had three players sing thus far in those two periods, the extended window gives more time for players to decide what school best fits them.
Hidalgo said players have signed as late as July to join a school, but no matter what, football is only a small component of this process.
“The most important thing is academics,” Hidalgo said in front of the auditorium. “We have a lot of teachers that work really hard for all of our student-athletes, to put them in a position to be successful in life, and none of these guys would have a chance to do that without all the people sitting in there in front of the class and leading the classrooms. We really appreciate all of them.
Going first, Thomas was joined by his mother Sharnee to speak in front of those who supported him on the field.
“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level and to be able to sign,” Thomas said. “I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for the help through all four years. I would like to thank Coach Rock for putting up with me for all four years and for coaches teaching me accountability.”
As Thomas sat center stage, he made his announcement with the microphone in his hand before putting pen to paper.
“For the next four years, I will be going to the University of Fort Lauderdale,” Thomas said.
As claps ensued for the defensive lineman taking his talents to play with the Eagles, Randolph took the stage next.
“I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to continue to play at the next level and continue my academics as well,” Randolph. “I have my uncle (Grover), my close friend (Bobby Spellman), my cousin (Ashley), and another very close family friend (Jeff). To start off I would like to thank the man above for everything that I’ve been blessed with in my life. Pushing me to do my best on the field and in the classroom and during my rehab during my junior year and having suffered a significant knee injury. I was able to bounce back and continue to play. I would like to thank all my family, coaching staff, and teammates for always being there and pushing me to always be the best that I can.
“With that being said, I am blessed and honored to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Erskine College.”
After signing his name on the dotted line to continue his offensive line career with the Flying Fleet in Due West, South Carolina.
Finishing up the trio of signees for the Red Terror program was Ellis.
Joined by 10 family members wearing shirts of Ellis posing during his official visit with the Flying Fleet, Ellis spoke to the crowd.
“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the condition and letting me be able to play at the next level,” Ellis said. “I’d like to thank all my coaches for always pushing me to be the man that I am today. I’d like to thank my family for always sticking with me and being in my corner when I needed it. Last but not least, I would like to thank my teammates, my brothers. Sitting with me through it all, all four years, and I appreciate you all. With that being said, for the next two to four years, I will be attending Erskine College.”
After all three signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level, Hidalgo spoke about the significance of the three signings.
“It’s exciting because of the opportunity that it presents for these guys,” Hidalgo said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. For our kids, winning is really important to our kids, but I think the possibility and prospect of going on and furthering your education and using football as a vehicle to do that is really important. That’s what we preach to our kids all the time. Football can bring you places that you just can’t get to you sometimes. This is a chance for these guys that have worked really hard in the classroom and they have created these opportunities, really proud of them.”
Hidalgo hopes they will continue to wear the Terror name proud more than the four years they have so far.
“I can’t say enough about them. They are good kids. They are Terrors and we want them to be a Terror for 40 years, not four, and hopefully go off and represent us to these colleges so guys will want to come back and recruit our kids. I think they will do that and they are a representative of what we want our program and the players in our program to be. I think they will make our community proud.”