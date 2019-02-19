In a season that had already qualified as the best in program history, the Brunswick High wrestling team concluded the year at the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament this past week at the Macon Centreplex.
By the end of the week, the Pirates had three wrestlers place among the best in their weight class in Class 6A. Trace Insalaco won the state championship at 145 pounds, Curtis Brock finished fourth at 160 pounds, and Trent Burke earned fifth at 106.
“They had a great season,” said Brunswick head coach Thomas Bartolotta.
Additionally, Christian Sheppard (126 pounds), Chuckobe Hill (152), and Ulee Mullen (220) each just missed out on placing by a single match.
Twelve Pirates total qualified for the state tournament with Jeremiah Dawson at 113 pounds and Cameron Crump at 138 pounds also winning matches. Demonta Pitts (120), Dalton Zachry (132), Ryne Buckley (170), and William Abbot (285) made appearances in the tournament as well.
Coming on the heels of the Brunswick High wrestling program’s first appearance at the GHSA Team Duals where the school finished in the top five, the Pirates notched a top 10 finish at the traditional state tournament.
“This is the beginning of something,” Bartolotta said. “We finished in the top 10 for the first time in the school’s history, and we look to compete for a state title, probably in a couple of years. We’re building for the future.”