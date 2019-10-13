Glynn Academy’s volleyball team defeated Richmond Hill Saturday to claim its third straight Region 2 6A title.
The Lady Terrors beat the Wildcats in a five-set showdown to claim the region crown and won 3-2.
This region title was a first for head coach Staci Hunt as she is in her first year as head coach for Glynn Academy.
Glynn Academy started on a high note Saturday morning, defeating its rival Brunswick 3-0, advancing to the region finals. The Lady Terrors won the first set 25-21 then defeated the Pirates 25-10 in set two and 25-8 in the final one.
Hunt said that senior libero Skylar Perez covered the floor nicely against the Pirates.
“It started out close with tensions high and the players anxious,” Hunt said. “The first set was close, but a great win. We played a lot of defense, and it took a minute to get Terror volleyball rolling. But they turned it on during set two and three to be victorious.”
Senior M.E. Altman ran the court in the semi-final match, including five aces in the second set. Fellow senior Savannah Serafini tallied 21 attacks against the Pirates and scored eight points for Glynn.
Junior Lily Hidalgo collected 15 attacks and scored eight points for the Lady Terrors as well. Senior Macyn Nasser was a force at the net with 11 blocks against Brunswick.
Richmond Hill defeated Effingham as well to set up the heavy-weight final.
The Lady Terrors came out and won a close first set 26-24. Richmond Hill quickly responded and won the second set 25-21. Glynn recovered after dropping the second set and took the third set 25-23.
However, the Wildcats won the fourth set 25-14, and just like last season forced the championship match to go to five sets.
Glynn refocused and won the sudden death set 15-10 to keep the region crown here in Glynn County.
As they’ve been all season, Glynn was a defensive force on Saturday. Hunt said that the play of senior libero Skylar Perez and Madison Arnold helped the Lady Terrors claim the win.
The Lady Terrors stuck with their 5-1 offense, and M.E. Altman was very helpful as she dished out several assists.
Like she did all season, Serafini collected 18 kills and two aces. Junior and Serafini’s right-hand lady, Hidalgo, tallied 14 kills and three aces herself.
After a big performance against the Pirates, Nasser left the game in the opening set due to a sprained ankle. This loss was a blow for Glynn after she collected two big blocks already against the Wildcats.
However, junior Adelin Morgan came in for her, and Hunt said she performed admirably at the net for Glynn Academy. She had eight attacks and 13 blocks while also contributing four points respectably.
Sophomore Montana “The Wall” Jackson was yet again a massive asset at the net. She recorded 13 attacks, six kills, and Hunt said of her 12 blocks, she had five show-stopping ones.
Hunt also praised Kelsey Cabiness for her efforts on the court as well. Cabiness played outside and right-side hitter for the Lady Terrors and had great runs with her serves as she collected one ace. Offensively she had 32 attacks and six kills. Cabiness was also a force for the Lady Terrors on defense as well as recording 10 blocks.
“What a bumpy road at times to get here. They were a team today,” Hunt said in a statement. “There was support and encouragement everywhere they looked and listened. The families, parents, students, friends, and fellow players cheered the team to victory. It was a good day today, and not just because we won, but because the Lady Terrors were a cohesive team.”
All four teams that played on Saturday advance to the Class 6A state tournament, which begins Saturday. Since Glynn Academy is the top-seed, the Lady Terrors will host the fourth seed from Region 4, Mundy’s Mill High.