Three of Coastal Georgia men’s golfers landed on the NAIA All-American teams as seniors Jackson Lawlor and Chip Thompson earned first team All-American honors and George Langham was third team All-American.
The NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches selected the 2021 NAIA Men’s Golf All-American teams and a total of 45 student-athletes were honored.
Thompson finished his season ranked 20th in the NAIA. He held a 72.98 scoring average this season was was named first team All-Sun Conference, NAIA Ping All-Region and was named NAIA Golfer of the Week earlier this season.
Lawlor finished as the 29th ranked golfer in the NAIA with a 72.67 adjusted scoring average. He also joined Thompson on the first team All-Sun Conference and NAIA Ping All-Region. Lawlor was also named to the NAIA Ping All-American first team and took second as an individual at The Sun Conference Tournament.
Langham joins former Mariner Eli Scott as the only two freshmen to be named to an All-American team.
He was a standout for Coastal this season as he finished 47th with a 73.51 scoring average. Like Thompson and Lawlor, Langham was first team All-Sun Conference and NAIA Ping All-Region.