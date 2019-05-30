Three Mariners make All-America teams

Coastal Georgia men’s golf team had three players earn NAIA All-America status on Thursday. Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott made the first team All-American team while Jackson Lawlor made third-team All-American.
The All-America teams are selected by the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee. Forty-five student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals on each of the three groups.
Oklahoma City leads the way of NAIA programs with four All-America winners with two on the first team, one on the second team and one on the third team.
Keiser also had four members make the three teams with one on the first and second team and two on the third team.
Coastal, Texas Wesleyan, South Carolina Beaufort, Northwestern Ohio and Point all had three golfers make the three lists.
Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan, Alec Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) along with Johnson are the returning first-team All-Americans.
In his two seasons at Coastal, Johnson has made first-team All-American both years.
The three golfers for Coastal have been pivotal to the Mariners success this season. This accolade isn’t the first for the trio this season as they were all named to the Ping All-Region South team by the Georgia Coaches Association of America.
Johnson and Scott were also named to the Ping First-Team All-America team by the GCAA as well.
Johnson was the top golfer for most of the season. He was ranked No. 2 in the country before the national tournament. Johnson won the individual national championship on May 24, the first Coastal Georgia player to claim medalist honors at the NAIA tournament.
Scott, in his first season at Coastal, made significant strides in his freshman year. He placed 16th in the NAIA Men’s National Tournament and was ranked No. 3 in the country going into the national tournament.
As for Lawlor, he has been towards the top of the leaderboard with Johnson multiple times this season and has been a consistent golfer for the Mariners in his sophomore campaign.
Head coach Mike Cook said that these three players make 18 golf All-Americans in program history noting that Coastal has always had great players.
“Eli Scott and Mark David are first team, and they’re two of the best, I knew they would be first team,” Cook said. “By having three All-Americans is why we had success this year. If we didn’t have those three All-Americans, we wouldn’t have won seven tournaments.”