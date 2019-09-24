Coastal Georgia’s men’s golf team took its second victory of the fall season after a 12 stroke comeback allowed the Mariners to win the Thomas Invitational
This win marks the third year in a row the Mariners claimed the title and fifth since coach Mike Cook took the job. Coastal Georgia finished with a 281 after two days of play. Their 7-under par finish boosted them from third to first place. The Mariners leaped over Point University and Keiser University who took second and third place respectably.
Junior, Chip Thompson also claimed his first career victory at Coastal Georgia after shooting a 3-under on the final day to give him an overall 6-under 138 score. He carried the team both days shooting a 69.
Sophomore, Eli Scott didn’t have the best first day as he shot a 75 but recovered by shooting a 69 on Tuesday. He finished tied for sixth on the individual board.
Cook said that he birdied three of the last five holes to take the win and ultimately give the team a victory.
“Getting that first win is huge,” Cook said. “ He’s been close before, but couldn’t close the deal. Chip put it on the last five holes, and it paid off with those three birdies.”
Transfer golfer Joe Tucker from Central Connecticut helped out the team as well. He shot a 71 on Tuesday which raised him five spots higher than he was after Day 1. Tucker tied for 11th.
Junior Jackson Lawlor finished the tournament strong with a 72 and total 147. His 3-over par performance allowed him to finish in the top-20. Shaun Margeson finished 61st overall as he shot a 79 on Tuesday.
“Chip played great on the first day and really kept us in the hunt,” Cook said. “It wasn’t a bad round, but we almost felt like we weren’t in striking distance. We knew if we started out hot on the second day, that we had a chance. We really haven’t had much competition which is probably why that first round wasn’t so great. We finished with a 7-under score which is a good one for this course, and I feel like we’ve got some good momentum going into the October tournaments.”
Up next for the Mariners will be a big challenge as they fly out on Sunday for the USCB Sandshark Innisbrook Invitational tournament. Coastal will take on No. 1 overall Texas Wesleyan who edge them out for the national championship last season along with many of the other ranked teams in the NAIA. The Mariners finished fifth in this tournament last season and will look to take their win streak to three.