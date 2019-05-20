Three Glynn Academy football players signed scholarship paperwork to play at the next level on Monday.
Travis Clinch, E.J. Thomas, and Tyshawn Lang became the latest Red Terrors to get an opportunity to play college football.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo opened the ceremony up talking about how the odds of getting to play college football are slim. He explained how there are roughly 4,000 scholarships to give to a million senior football players a year.
Hidalgo talked about how huge of a commitment it is at the next level and how once they get on campus, the hard work won’t stop for them.
“It’s a tremendous commitment,” Hidalgo said. “It’s also a tremendous opportunity that allows them to further their education and hopefully go on and play four great years of college football and get a big chunk of change to help pay for that college education.”
Hidalgo gave credit to coach Curtis Crews, who is the coach that contacts the colleges and finds places for players to attend.
“Coach Crews does a great job helping these guys finding them homes to go off play college ball and work those telephones,” Hidalgo said. “It’s a lot of work to find a guy a place to play college ball. There’s a lot of competition for these spots, and coach Crews does a great job for us and very thankful that we have him.”
After Hidalgo spoke, each player got the opportunity to take the stage and thank their parents, sign their paperwork, and give them their moment to shine.
Clinch took the stage first and announced he would be attending Bluefield College. The college is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and in the Mid-South Conference for football. Last season, the Rams went 4-7 and 1-4 in conference play.
Thomas will join the team at Hutchinson Community College in Kanas. The Dragons went 9-3 last season and 6-1 in their conference. HCC is a part of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference which is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
Lang signed with ASA College of Miami, another team associated with the NJCAA. This program is the only junior college in Florida, so it’s not with a conference and is considered an independent school in the NJCAA.
These three were crucial for Glynn’s success on the field last season. Lang was a leader on the defense while Clinch and Thomas played both sides of the ball. Hidalgo broke down what these three meant to him and how what he’s going to miss.
“I think all of them are really good players for us and I’m going to miss all of them,” Hidalgo said. “E.J. was just a dynamic kid, and Tyshawn got us lined up on defense last year. Travis was a great combination of a guy who could really cover and come downhill and tackle. I’m going to miss his maturity and expertise in the backfield and the secondary.
Hidalgo talked about how these three signees make at least eight for the Red Terrors for the 2019 class, and since he got to Glynn Academy, the staff has sent almost 50 to the next level. When he took the job, he made it a priority to get his players that chance to go to the next level and brought up Crews efforts again.
“I think Coach Crews works really hard on the phones trying to find places for kids to go off and play ball and further their education,” Hidalgo said. “I think that’s one of the things that when I first came here, it was a priority to get kids to have a chance to go off and play ball after college. I think we’ve worked really hard to do that…That’s important to me, and I think it’s important to these families and kids.”