After a season where the Terrors baseball team tied the school record for a second consecutive year (24 wins), three players from the team earned the highest of honors from the state as Hank Noonan, Gus Gandy, and Greyson Gegg all were recognized for their seasons on the diamond.
Noonan earned 1st Team All-State honors after a season where he took home the honors of the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year. A utility player for the Terrors, Noonan hit .452 at the plate and added seven home runs to go with 33 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Noonan turned his exceptional year into a scholarship to play at Georgia College State University.
Gandy — a star at the shortstop position — earned 2nd Team All-State honors as his play from the dirt and No. 2 at the plate. Gandy finished the season with a .347 batting average and scored 33 runs on the season. shortly after the conclusion of his junior year, Gandy announced his commitment to play for the Samford Bulldogs (Homewood, AL.) a member of the Southern Conference.
Gegg rounds out the honors for the Terrors with his honorable mention out in right field. Batting .360 in a lineup where he shuffled from the top of the order to the five hole, Gegg responded with four home runs and 27 RBI in his junior year. Gegg, uncommitted, has offers from several top baseball programs as he enters his senior season for Glynn Academy.
Glynn Academy’s baseball program put together a statement to honor the three: The All-State recognition is a testament to the hard work and support of their coaches, families, and friends who have encouraged and guided them throughout their baseball journey. We also acknowledge the invaluable support of the Glynn County community, which has played an instrumental role in fostering a nurturing environment for these athletes to flourish.
As these exceptional players continue to pursue their dreams, we remain confident that they will make Glynn County proud, not only as athletes but also as fine young individuals who exemplify the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and perseverance.
Congratulations once again to Hank Noonan, Gus Gandy, and Greyson Gegg on their remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the bright futures that lie ahead for these talented athletes.