After a season where the Terrors baseball team tied the school record for a second consecutive year (24 wins), three players from the team earned the highest of honors from the state as Hank Noonan, Gus Gandy, and Greyson Gegg all were recognized for their seasons on the diamond.

Noonan earned 1st Team All-State honors after a season where he took home the honors of the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year. A utility player for the Terrors, Noonan hit .452 at the plate and added seven home runs to go with 33 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Noonan turned his exceptional year into a scholarship to play at Georgia College State University.

