Twice have the Glynn Academy girls carried a lead into the waning minutes of a matchup against Brunswick High.
And twice have the Pirates found ways to escape with a thrilling victory over the Terrors following a 59-50 overtime win Monday in the Region 2-6A semifinals at Brunswick Square Garden.
Brunswick (24-1, 12-1) trailed Glynn Academy (13-12, 8-6) by two entering the fourth quarter of a defensive slugfest, and the deficit grew to five with fewer than six minutes to play after consecutive buckets from Alindria Dudley and Paris Smith.
But once again, the tandem of bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders lived up to their stature, each chipping in four points to power a Pirates 8-0 run to go up 42-39 with 3:38 remaining.
As been their modus operandi, the Terrors wouldn’t go away quietly. Akirria Mountain splashed a 3-pointer out of a timeout to tie the game, and both teams would knock down a free throw in the final minute to send the game into overtime at 43-43.
Flanders went on to score six of her game-high 16 points in the extra period, capping off a strong showing with 12 rebounds and a win that guarantees Brunswick a home game in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Jackson also shined for the Pirates, posting a triple double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks.
“We have to ride their coattails,” Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram said with a chuckle. “They’re leading us, and we’re going to hold on as long as we can.”
The Pirates have been a juggernaut through much of their run to the region championship game, outscoring teams by an average of nearly 25 points per contest. But other than its lone loss against title opponent Bradwell Institute, Glynn Academy has consistently provided Brunswick its toughest challenges this year.
Though the Pirates were never in danger in the second half of their first matchup in December, the Terrors made a hard charge to draw to within 13 points by the final buzzer. In January, Glynn led by six halfway through the fourth quarter, and had had the opportunity to hand BHS its first loss in a tie game with a minute to play before Flanders and Jackson took over down the stretch.
Round 3 between the rivals played out in an eerily similar fashion with the Terrors going up five near the midway point of the fourth before the Pirates rallied to tie the game.
This time, Glynn Academy held firm in the final minute of regulation, though ultimately just staving off the Brunswick run until overtime.
“It’s simple, you’ve got to take pride in what you do,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “You can’t continue to let the same things happen, and you don’t make adjustments on that. So individually, that’s something that they’ve got to work on.
“They’ve got to trust their preparation. They’ve got to trust the process to understand that they’re OK. They’re OK. That’s them being a little tight. You’ve got to win the game, period. When you’re in that position, you’ve got to find a way to get it done.”
Jackson and Flanders each scored buckets in the opening minute of overtime before the game was put on pause following a scary injury to Pirates guard Egypt Johnson. Going after a loose ball, Johnson collided with a Terrors player and stayed down on the floor for several minutes as EMTs were called onto the scene.
Johnson was eventually placed in a neck brace and transported to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. The junior is OK otherwise.
When play resumed, 2:45 remained on the clock as Brunswick looked to hold onto its 47-45 advantage. Shania Jones aided that cause with a 3-point play, converting a layup and knocking down the free throw before a Sharkardia Cowart basket extended the lead to seven.
Reggie Habersham knocked down her fourth 3 of the night to end the Pirates’ 11-2 run to open overtime and bring the Terrors back to within four with 1:18 to play, but Jeremiyah Ramsey sank three free throws, and Flanders added two more buckets to secure BHS’ spot in the region title game.
“When you play Glynn Academy, it’s never going to be easy, just because it’s a rivalry game,” Mangram said. “They can’t look beyond the rivalry, and those games you never can tell who’s going to win. But I like the way they kept their poise down the stretch even though they tied it up, took the lead. We did what we needed to do to get back into the game.”
Mountain led Glynn with 13 points with three 3-pointers, and Habersham and Dudley chipped in 12 points each. Paris Smith had seven points while serving as the Terrors’ defensive lynchpin inside in her battle against Jackson.
With the loss, Glynn Academy is resigned to a road trip to open its state playoff run, but it can still improve its seeding with a win in the region consolation game against Statesboro at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Region 2-6A has looked as strong as any in the classification this season, and the Terrors have proven to be a difficult out for any team.
“Anything can happen,” Smith said. “You’ve got to take every game one game at a time. Your preparation has got to be key. I’ll tell you one thing, they’ll be ready, they’ll be prepared, and we’ll see what happens.”
Brunswick advances to the championship game where it will face off against Bradwell Institute at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the rubber match between the teams. The Pirates won the first matchup 64-36 at home Jan. 4, but the Tigers bounced back for a 59-54 victory Jan. 28.
The same issues that plagued the Pirates in the semifinals contributed to their loss in Hinesville. If Brunswick is to avenge its only defeat of the year and capture the region title, it must make the most of its possessions on the offensive end.
“We will take the win because we do get the opportunity to play for another region championship, but we have got to take care of the ball,” Mangram said. “We are not doing what we need to do. We are turning the ball over at the wrong time. Tonight we had 24 turnovers, and we also missed 18 free throws… We have to keep working at it. I’m never going to give up on them. We’re going to continue to work at it, continue to practice hard, and kind of beat up on each other.”