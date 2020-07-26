After a seven-year drought, St. Simons Island pro, Michael Thompson kept it cool, calm and in charge all weekend long as he collected his second PGA Tour victory.
After a Sunday round 67, Thompson finished with a 19-under to win the 2020 3M Open on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities.
All week long, Thompson had been towards the top of the field. After he went low on Thursday with a 64, a 66 on Friday to hold the lead heading into moving day – he didn’t take his foot off the pedal.
He fumbled a little on Saturday but didn’t let that affect him at all. The leaderboard might have been within one-stroke of him all day, but Thompson kept it cool as a cucumber. Outside of a bogey on the second hole, he made five birdies on Sunday – sealing his fate.
Thompson took the right amount of risks without going too far, and it paid off. As he likes to say, he played Michael Thompson golf – and we see how good it is.
The last time Thompson was in the winner circle was seven years ago when he won the 2013 Honda Classic – in a similar fashion. Much like he held off Geoff Ogilvy to win by two strokes, Thompson did the same to secure his win.
Throughout the day, he had company at the top of the leaderboard, but as the day progressed, the others fell off one-by-one. Adam Long tied him when he finished his round, after shooting a final-round 64, 17-under.
However, that didn’t last long as Thompson birdied the 16th to give him 18-under on the tournament and the solo-lead.
While he could have two-putted on the 18th to win with a one-stroke lead, instead, he made a 15-footer putt for birdie – giving him the win at 19-under.
I must say, it was the putt of the round. As soon as Thompson hit it, I knew it was pure enough to go in, and when it did, I shot out of my desk chair with so much excitement.
I mean, what a way to finish out a tournament. In his press conference after he said that he was thinking to himself, ‘best putt of the day, best putt of the day’ – and it was.
Thompson was emotional when talking with CBS Sports Amanda Balionis after the round. These emotions just made him that much more likable.
He said to Balionis how much he wishes his wife and kids could see this and didn’t know what to say because he was so excited.
If that kind of reaction doesn’t get your heart pumping, do you even enjoy golf?
He said that he played such good golf and how he stayed within himself. The look he had on his face was just pure joy and emotion. There isn’t a guy more deserving of that second win than Thompson.
I remembered talking with him before the Hilton Head tournament about how he’s worked with his sports psychologist, Dr. Morris Pickens, about how he’s helped Thompson elevate his focus.
That work paid off this week as Thompson looked like he was on a mission. Now he has job security for the next two years.
Winning on the PGA Tour is no easy task. So the fact that Thompson can continue to do what he loves while supporting his family has to be the ultimate goal.
While I picked Tony Finau to win it this week, I don’t mind being wrong when one of the Golden Isles golfers brings back the hardware.
Anyone could have won on Sunday, but Thompson didn’t have it. He solidified himself as one of the best golfers out there on the course, and rightfully so.
Next week the Tour heads to the World Golf Championship – FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN. It’ll be the first international tournament since the coronavirus shut-down as golfers from all over the world will play.