ATHENS — Georgia’s Davis Thompson has been chosen as the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year and was joined on the First Team by teammate Trent Phillips, according to an announcement Friday by the league office.
Thompson is the seventh SEC Golfer of the Year in Georgia history — joining Peter Persons (1986), Jeremy Parrott (1998), Nick Cassini (2001), Chris Kirk (2006), Russell Henley (2010), and Lee McCoy (2016) — and the sixth to play for Coach Chris Haack. Thompson was a First-Team All-SEC pick in 2020 and a Second-Team selection in 2019. He also was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second time in his career.
Thompson leads the SEC with a scoring average of 69.75 and has posted a win and four additional top-10 finishes this year. He is No. 2 in the PGA Tour University Honor Roll, No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and No. 5 in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking. Thompson played for victorious Team USA in the Walker Cup and the Palmer Cup. Earlier this week, he was selected as a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award.
Phillips made the SEC’s First Team for the third consecutive year. He is just the fifth Bulldog ever to accomplish that feat, joining Griff Moody, Brendon Todd, Kirk, and Brian Harman. Phillips ranks sixth in the conference with a scoring average of 70.88 and he has posted a victory and two other top-10s this year. Phillips fired an 8-under 62, matching the second-lowest loop in school history, earlier this season. He will represent the United States in the Palmer Cup in June.
Haack now boasts 70 All-SEC honorees, including 44 First Teamers.
Thompson and Phillips will lead Georgia in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional next Monday through Wednesday.