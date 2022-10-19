The No. 12 Coastal Georgia Mariners men’s golf team closed out their fall season with a third-place finish in the AAC Fall Championship in Seneca, S.C.
Heading into the final 18 holes of its fall season, Coastal jumped one spot to claim the third place spot at 32 over thanks to the efforts of all five golfers.
George Langham led the team throughout the 54 holes of competition, posting a three-way tie for first place with a 2-under 214 with Dalton States’s duo of Jarod Edwards and Trevor Bassett.
Junior Zayne Hilderbrand finished in a tie for 14th at 9 over with his second round being his best score at 2 under. Freshman Lee Smith continued to make big strides for the Mariners, shooting 75 in all three rounds to finish tied with his teammate in 14th.
Rounding out the five for Coastal was senior Will Sharpe (T-31) and sophomore Trey Fesperman (T-50). Both Sharpe and Fesperman had their best rounds during the second round with Sharpe shooting a 73, and Fesperman shooting a 75.
During the final round, the Mariners found themselves with the third-best score as Dalton State and South Carolina Beaufort not only fishing better on the day, but overall.
Coastal Georgia will have a few months off from team competition as the spring season tees off with Coastal Georgia hosting the Men’s Winter Invitational at Sanctuary Golf Club on Feb. 13-14.