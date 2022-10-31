During the two day golfing tournament honoring the Georgia golf legend Johnny Paulk, the tournament saw a new team grab hold of the illustrious trophy.
With over 124 players broken up into 31 teams, Avery Adams, Jacob Harper, Chris Storey, and Welks Web came away as the champions of the event with a score of 109 after two days.
The Paulk Cup Classic has continued to be a premier tournament, in the third year it has taken place. Marketing Communications Manager for Jekyll Island Kathryn Hearn said the event went over well.
“Over the two days of the tournament play, teams were in high spirits, and able to play golf in a relaxing atmosphere,” Hearn said. “The tournament showcases a rich history, and legendary landscapes on Georgia’s largest public golf club.”
The tournament continued to honor the legacy of Johnny Paulk, the face of Jekyll Island Golf Club and co-founder of the Georgia-Florida Golf Classic.
“His influence on golf will continue to be recognized beyond Jekyll Island.” Hearn said.
The tournament is geared towards raising donations for the foundation, eclipsing $10,000 in the three years the tournament has stood.
“This event proudly supports the Jekyll Island Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to raising funds for the conservation, preservation, and educational initiatives on Jekyll Island.” Hearn said.