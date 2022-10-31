PCCWinners

2022 Paulk Cup Champions Avery Adams, Jacob Harper, Chris Storey (not pictured), and Wilks.

 Provided Photo/Jekyll Island Authority

During the two day golfing tournament honoring the Georgia golf legend Johnny Paulk, the tournament saw a new team grab hold of the illustrious trophy.

With over 124 players broken up into 31 teams, Avery Adams, Jacob Harper, Chris Storey, and Welks Web came away as the champions of the event with a score of 109 after two days.

