The Georgia High School Association released new classification placements for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Tuesday aimed at restoring competitive balance throughout the state.
Following months of discussion and various proposals, the reclassification committee chose to increase the multiplier on out of zone students from 2.0 to 3.0 with no cap in place. As a result, many of the private school powerhouses will see a significant rise in their total enrollment figure.
“We were trying to figure out a way to have competitive balance, mainly between the private schools and the public schools, but also the city schools,” said Steve Waters, the Glynn County Schools athletic director, and a member of the 16-person reclassification committee. “If you do research, the past few years, especially last year, the private and city schools won almost 50 percent of the state championships, and you’re only talking about 10, 15 schools.
“So when you’ve got those schools that can draw from two, three counties — four or five counties — and the city schools that don’t have any district guidelines, you’re increasing competitive disadvantage right there.”
Among the biggest risers under the new multiplier is St. Pius X, which pulls 1,060 of its 1,096 students from out of zone. Now, those 1,060 students will count as 3,180 for classification purposes, lifting St. Pius from Class 4A all the way up to 7A.
Other noteworthy risers include: Woodward Academy (from 5A to 7A), Carrollton (6A to 7A), KIPP Atlanta (2A to 6A), Marist (4A to 6A), Blessed Trinity (5A to 6A), Greater Atlanta Christian (3A to 5A), and Benedictine (4A to 5A).
Waters has taught and coached at both private and public schools in his career. He understands both sides of the coin. But he, and the committee, believe the new multiplier will help even the playing field between schools drawing 700-800 students from four or five counties and schools that must make due with its available pool.
“We still feel like they can be competitive, but maybe give the rest of us a chance to win on a playoff and state championship level,” Waters said. “So you look at Buford, now they’re going to be 7A. Carrollton is 7A. Blessed Trinity has popped up.
“I certainly understand the private schools are not happy about it, but at the end of the day, our job is to look out for the 95 percent of the schools that are public schools playing in the GHSA.”
As for local schools, Brunswick High and Glynn Academy both remain in the class, but Region 2-6A is due for a shakeup. Along with the Glynn County Schools, Effingham County and South Effingham are the only current region teams still in the classification.
As of now, Richmond Hill has risen to 7A, while Bradwell Institute and Statesboro have dropped to 5A. With just four teams in the region, schools in either Augusta or Warner Robins are likely to be added to the mix.
“If you look at the way things are, the state would have to either send us north to Augusta or west to Houston and Lee, and all of them,” Waters said. “We would hope to be placed with the Augusta schools — that would give us a seven-team region with Grovetown, Lakeside Evans, Evans, and our four schools.”
Waters prefers adding the Augusta schools to the region, believing it to be a safer trip back to Glynn County rather than driving the backroads on the way back from Houston County.
Another, albeit less probable scenario could see Camden and Richmond Hill join Brunswick, Glynn, and the Effingham schools in a 6A region. Waters feels both schools will appeal to the reclassification committee this upcoming Wednesday at the GHSA office in Thomaston by reason of isolation.
In 7A, Camden’s closest region mate is currently two-and-a-half hours away in Lowndes County.
Still, Waters doesn’t foresee the committee granting either school’s appeal.
“I have not spoken to anyone, so that’s completely me,” Waters said. “But just the general feeling I get is that it would have to be an extreme case for the reclassification committee to approve isolation.”
The full reclassification list can be seen at https://www.ghsa.net/sites/default/files/documents/reclassification/GHSA_2021_Classifications.pdf.