The RSM Classic Round 1 Notebook

Round 1 of the 10th annual RSM Classic is complete and Webb Simpson holds a one stroke lead over the rest of the pack as he finished with a 7-under score.
It was a close first round as there is a three-way tie for second place and then a nine-way tie for fifth place.
Here are how the local golfers, University of Georgia and other big name golfers finished after the opening round.
LOCAL GOLFERS
Davis Love III: 68, -2, (Seaside Course)
After Round 1, Love III is tied for 43rd place. He had four birdies on the round and bogeyed the first and ninth holes.
Dru Love: 73, +3 (Seaside Course)
Matt Kuchar: 72, E (Plantation Course)
Zach Johnson: 69, -3 (Plantation Course)
Johnson is currently tied for 31st after round one. He shot five birdies on the day and also bogeyed the third and 14th holes.
Jonathan Byrd: 72. +2 (Seaside Course)
Patton Kizzire:69, -3 (Plantation Course)
Like Johsnon, he is tied for 31st after Thursday’s round. Kizzire shot one bogey today and birded five holes. His best finish this season is 42nd in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Michael Thompson: 71, +1 (Seaside Course)
Hudson Swafford: 71, +1 (Seaside Course)
Keith Mitchell: 70, E (Seaside Course)
Harris English: 71, -1 (Plantation Course)
Brian Harman: 67, -5, Tied for 5th (Plantation Course)
Harman is currently in a nine-way tie for fifth place after his first round. He shot an eagle on 15 and made five birdies on the day. However, he bogeyed the second and fifth hole on the round as well.
His best finishes this season are a third place finish at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 14th place finish at Sanderson Farms Championship, and an 18th place at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
J.T. Poston: 66, -4 (Seaside Course)
Posten is tied for 14th after Day 1 of the RSM classic. He shot five birdies and got away with only one bogey on the round. His best finish this year was when he tied for 11th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
FORMER GEORGIA GOLFERS
Kevin Kisner: 73, +3 (Seaside Course)
Brendon Todd: 66, -4 (Seaside Course); Todd recently back-to-back tournaments at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Bermuda Championship. He’s lookin for win No. 3 out here at the RSM Classic.
He’s also currently No. 1 in FedEx Cup rankings as he’s won $1,878,482 this year, so unlike most caddie’s his wears orange to symbolize that.
OTHER NOTABLE GOLFERS
Jason Dufner: 72, +2 (Seaside Course)
Charles Howell III 68, -2 (Seaside Course)
Howell III is looking to defend his title after winning the 2018 RSM Classic.
Check out Saturday’s paper to see how some of your favorite golfers did in the second round of the 2019 RSM Classic out at Sea Island Golf Club.