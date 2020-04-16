Megan Thompson transferred from Spartanburg Methodist looking for a school that would allow her to complete her degree and enjoy two more seasons on the links. She found both at College of Coastal Georgia.
A Greenville, S.C., native, Thompson was the lone senior on the Mariners’ women’s golf team this past season, and despite the abbreviated spring, she’ll finish her career having played 15 tournaments over two years.
Set to graduate with a degree in hospitality and tourism management, Thompson felt she made the right choice in attending Coastal Georgia.
“It was everything and more,” Thompson said. “Honestly, the team was probably one of my favorite teams to play on. It just had a great atmosphere, a lot of great girls on the team, the coaching was great too.
“I mostly had guy coaches, and I finally got a girl coach, and she was just more into us wanting to be better and play better golf. It just worked out.”
Over two seasons working with head coach Nicole Johns, Thompson notched three top 25 finishes and two more within the top 10 — her best a seventh-place finish at Coastal Georgia’s 2018 Fall Invitational.
Thompson finished her junior season with an 84.26 scoring average, recording 18 birdies on the year, which is tied for the 13th-most in a single season in program history. The 32 birdies over her career ranks 12th.
She also became one of only nine Mariners to eagle.
“Megan has been really working hard on her game,” Johns said. “We were able to make some key swing changes that really were impactful to her success this season. Her short game began dialing more in this spring. She has made a big impact on our team, and I’m glad that she chose to come play for us.”
As a senior, Thompson recorded the school’s eighth-best scoring average on par four holes at 4.7441, and her 3.4546 average on par threes ranks 10th-best.
The 19-over 235 Thompson fired off at the USCB Sandshark Invitational last September is the eighth-lowest 54 hole total at Coastal Georgia. She also holds the eighth-lowest career scoring average in program history at 83.84.
One of Thompson’s lasting memories of her time at Coastal is the community support that came with being a member of the golf team.
“I’m in a town where I do have a few golfers playing here too, but the atmosphere down there is just all golf, and I really liked that,” Thompson said. “Everybody was just so supportive. You could go out to a golf course and they were just excited you were out there playing because they liked seeing the women play out there.
“I had a lot of members get excited just to see us out there as a giant group playing and being serious about it.”
But most of all Thompson says she’ll treasure the camaraderie created by playing golf with a team.
“Just meeting new girls and having a great relationship with the team like that,” Thompson said. “That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”