If you stay ready, you will never have to get ready.
Attrition is part of the game in football, and Brunswick High is no stranger to it this year.
The Black Flag defense has become one of the team’s calling cards over the past two seasons, largely independent of who has been on the field.
Even as leaks sprang in the form of injuries to standouts in the secondary and on the edge, the next man up has filled the holes to keep the Pirates’ ship sailing forward.
Unfortunately, Brunswick hadn’t even left the dock when grey skies rolled in this season when starting defensive back Nick Gray went down with a season-ending injury in the team’s scrimmage against McIntosh County Academy. Conditions worsened a few weeks later when safety Ty’ler Sams went down against Camden.
But suddenly, a silver lining appeared.
Having resigned himself to a reserve role, Tavion Gadson was thrust into the starting lineup just two games into the season, and the junior has made the most of the unfortunate opportunity.
Already down two players in the secondary, Brunswick entered its matchup with Sunshine State powerhouse The Bolles School at the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic with cautious optimism surrounding Gadson, who played in three games as a sophomore.
Even Gadson was nervous headed into the contest.
However it wouldn’t take long for Gadson to assuage any concerns. With the Pirates trailing 3-0 in the second half, Gadson stepped in front of a pass and returned the interception to the goal line to set up the team’s first touchdown in the 20-3 victory.
Two weeks later, Gadson was in on a tackle that jarred a ball free, which he promptly scooped up and returned 22 yards for a score that helped spur Brunswick to a 55-21 win over crosstown rival Glynn Academy in the City Championship game.
For Gadson, the key to making an immediate impact was simply remembering who he was playing for.
“Just thinking about the boys who can’t be on the field,” Gadson said. “That’s who I’ve got to play for.”
The secret is, Gadson has been preparing for this moment since the spring. Even with the Pirates at full strength, he was confident he deserved to be on the field.
He just needed an opportunity. Through nine games, Gadson has tallied 36 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
“Throughout the offseason it was just like, ‘I’ve got to make my way,’” Gadson said. “I’ve got to show them that I’m the right person to play in the game. Once those two got hurt, I got a chance to show them, and I showed out.”
And Gadson isn’t the only Brunswick defender making the most of an unexpected influx of snaps.
Senior outside linebackers Gerald Quick and Sebastian Hutchinson have both been cast into the lineup due to a late-season injury to one of the Pirates’ top talents in junior Devin Smith.
Smith led the team with 63 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and six sacks when he broke his ankle on the first series of Brunswick’s penultimate contest of the regular season. Without the Division I recruit, the Pirates turned to a pair of seniors ready and waiting for their chance.
“I’ve been wanting to play,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve been playing football all my life, I’ve always wanted to play. Having Devin in front of me is really hard because that’s a really good player, and I knew I was probably not going see the field much unless somebody got hurt or we were up by a lot.
“Mentally, I was prepared. I just never thought it would come, and when it did. I was very excited. Mentally, you’re just ready. It’s not like flipping a switch — you’ve just got to keep it on the whole time.”
Hutchinson is a standout wrestler for Brunswick, but he’s received minimal playing time over his varsity football career. That is until the last two weeks, when he’s rotated snaps with Quick in an attempt to fill the void in the front seven.
At one time viewed as a quarterback within the program, Quick has had his own series of early-career injuries that prevented him from making a true run at the role of signal caller.
Still searching for a way he could help the team entering his senior year, Quick spoke with Brunswick defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder about switching sides, and he soon found a new home at outside linebacker.
Getting his first defensive snaps against Bolles, Quick didn’t find the conversion from quarterback to linebacker all that difficult.
“The transition, it wasn’t really a big deal because I kind of like contact,” Quick said. “Playing quarterback, it was a mental game, you’ve got to slow the game down and stuff like that. But coming in on defense, it’s fast. Every moment has to count.”
Like Hutchinson, Quick has played sparingly behind Smith and senior Lionel Twitty on the other side throughout the season, ready to run onto the field at a moment’s notice. That notice finally came two weeks ago.
Of course, mental reps and some low-leverage snaps at the end of games aren’t quite the same as being in the fray as bullets fly.
“We’ve got this thing where we flip and go under, we’ve got to make sure the running goes outside,” Hutchinson said, recalling his first snap replacing Smith against Evans. “Their tackle and their wing both were pulling, and I had to go under. I thought I only saw the wing, so when I went under and the tackle came through, he put me on my butt. I was like, ‘Oh, crap. That’s a good wake-up call.’”
However they quickly found their footing.
“I remember my second snap, I got a tackle for a loss, and it just crunk me up,” Quick said. “It let me know, ‘All right, I’m here. Come on with it.’”
Quick finished the contest with seven tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a sack, and Hutchinson added four tackles of his own. Then with a full week of preparation under their belts, the duo turned their play up a notch in a 30-27 win over Effingham County that gave Brunswick its second consecutive Region 2-6A championship.
Replacements and all, the Pirates are holding opponents to 13.3 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest of any team in Class 6A.
Over the past two weeks, the tandem has combined to rack up 23 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery as the two battle for an edge as the primary substitute.
“It’s a little competition, but I know that we’re both going to get in,” Hutchinson said. “We help each other too, but that competition makes you go just that much further above, just a teeny bit above what you need to be.”
“Like he said, it definitely is a competition because there can only be one man in that spot, but me and Bass, we work together and let each other know what’s going on on the field,” Quick said. “If we mess up, we’ll tell each other about it. When we do good, we’ll let each other know.”