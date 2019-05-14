Coastal Georgia’s men tennis team fell to Cumberland 5-4 in the opening round of the 68th Annual NAIA Men’s Tennis Championship in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday.
Cumberland defeated Coastal Georgia in two of the doubles matches then Alejo Bagnera, Francisco Fernandez Meaca, and Axel Lucich collected singles victories to give the Phoenix the win.
The Mariners started the match off hot with a doubles win at No. 1 with Matthew Hulme and Ben Dolan beating Bagnera and Ramon Puertolas 8-3. However, it didn’t take Cumerbland long to reclaim and hold onto the lead.
Cumberland claimed the finals two doubles matches to take two of the three doubles points. Lucich and Thiago Lopes defeating Eric Gravelle and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa 8-2 then Guillermo Pardos and Fernandez Meaca held on to beat Bautista Chiaradia and Adrian Farina 8-5.
Coastal Georgia fought its way back in the singles round but fell short in the final match of the day. Meaca put the Phoenix ahead 3-1 when he beat Gravaelle on No. 3 6-0 and 6-1.
Farina handled his match against Lopes defeating him 6-2 in two straight sets. Hulme came into the tournament ranked No. 49 in the country and handled his single match defeating Puertolas 6-3 in both sets.
Ramokgopa came back after dropping the first set 5-7 and won the last two 6-1 and 6-2 against Pardos. This win made Coastal even with Cumberland.
Bagnera helped Cumberland reclaim the lead after he split sets at No. 2 against Dolan before he retired at the beginning of the tiebreaker set. He won the first set 6-4 while Dolan claimed the second set 7-6.
Cumberland picked up the win when another Coastal Georgia player retired at the start of the third set. Lucich won the first set 7-5 before dropping the second one 7-6 to Chiaradia.
Coastal only loses one senior this year, Ben Dolan but will return top player Matthew Hulme who is only a sophomore. Hulme finished 19-0 in singles play, and 12-3 in doubles play this season.
Dolan finished his career at Coastal with a 32-13 singles record playing most of his time at either No. 4 or No. 5.
The Mariners made Cumberland work for the win but finished the season 12-6 on the season, and any hope of a long tournament run was cut short in the opening round. Cumberland will take on Reinhardt University in the round of 16 while Coastal heads home to the Golden Isles.