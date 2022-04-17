Traveling to take on one of the best teams in both the 6A classification and the entire state, Brunswick High held their own against Lakeside, leaving them goalless until the final minute of the first half.
With 50 seconds left before halftime, the Vikings played a through ball into the box. Brunswick’s defense gave up a costly foul, giving Lakeside a penalty kick.
Converting from the spot, the Vikings took a 1-0 lead into the locker room.
Coming out of the half, the Pirates battled to stay within striking distance of a possible upset.
Lakeside had a one-on-one opportunity with Pirate keeper Jerry Martinez. Crashing off his line, Martinez won the ball but collided with the Lakeside’s center forward, breaking his collarbone on the play. With Martinez out for the rest of the game, Brunswick turned to Daniel German to take over as goalkeeper. Being a natural field player, German held his own for as long as possible against a strong Lakeside team.
Lakeside converted its chances after the injury to Martinez, scoring four second half goals.
Head coach Enrique Power said his team played their hearts out and did they best they could.
“They were less than a minute away from going into half time 0-0 with one of the top ranked teams in the state.” Power said.
Although he was forced to be in the stands after a red card incident during the regular season finale against Statesboro, Power was proud of his center halves for keeping Lakeside’s center forward goalless for the first time all season.