A significant milestone for the program is within the Pirates’ grasp.
But first Brunswick High (11-0) will have to prove its placement among Class 6A’s best in a second-round matchup against Dacula (7-4) at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Pirates overcame a slow start in their postseason opener last week to outscore Tucker 37-6 in the second half of its 60-26 victory and advance to the second round for the third straight year under head coach Sean Pender.
The next step is one that has eluded the program for more than two decades. Brunswick has not advanced past the second round since its run to the state championship game in 1999.
As a matter of fact, the Pirates have only made the quarterfinals three times in 53 seasons.
Brunswick’s opponent, on the other hand, is just two years removed from back-to-back appearances in the Class 6A semifinals. Head coach Casey Vogt took over the program ahead of this season, and he’s looking to put his stamp on the team with an upset on the road.
“If we can play like we did the second half of the Tucker game, we’ll be in really good shape,” Pender said. “If we play like we did the first half of the Tucker game, we’re not going to win it. It’s a tough game, but I like the matchup. It’s going to be a solid, hard-fought game.”
The Falcons won’t be intimidated by the trip to play the seventh-ranked Pirates — three of Dacula’s four losses have come in showdowns against teams currently ranked within the top 10 of their respective classifications.
“Dacula only has one region loss, and that’s to Buford, and Buford is really good,” Pender said. “Their other losses are 7A teams. Mill Creek is no slouch either, who they lost to. They’ve only lost to good teams.”
A three-point loss to 4-7 Mountain View is Dacula’s only loss to a team that is not still playing in the second week of the postseason.
The Falcons are averaging 27.6 points per game, and each of the three phases of the game contributed to the scoring in its first round matchup. Leading 7-6 at halftime, Dacula scored touchdowns on a blocked punt return, an interception return, a long run and a long pass to pull away.
On defense, Dacula can make it tough on a Brunswick offense predicated on running the ball to the tune of more than 200 yards per game.
“They’re got a very good defense,” Pender said. “They’re very good against the run, so we’re going to have to have a good, balanced attack. Our passing attack has to work against them.”
The Pirates’ passing game has been feast or famine over the past two contest. Brunswick quarterbacks Jeffery Waye and Sutton Ellis have combined to complete just 7-of-29 passes, but the seven completions have gone for 237 yards and three scores.
Receiver Terry Mitchell has played a large role in Brunswick’s explosive passing attack during that span, turning his three receptions into 194 yards and three touchdowns in addition to the 117 yards in kick return yards he racked up last week.
But Pender expects Dacula to play it safer on the backend than either of Brunswick’s last two opponents.
“We’ve got to do better in the intermediate stuff and the short game,” Pender said. “Teams have tried to take that away from us and force us to throw it deep. I think this team’s not going to do that. I think this team is going to really open that up, so we’re going to try to exploit that and try to throw some more of those quick, short passes.”