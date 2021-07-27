A 15-hour drive proceeding an early morning practice round is nothing for Danielle Davis. At this point, she’s used to the long road.
The St. Simons Island native will play in her first professional event this week at the U.S. Women’s Senior Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.
Davis earned her spot in a qualifier held at Capital City Country Club in Atlanta on July 8. She fired off a 74 to finish in a tie for the second, bringing about a playoff spot for the final spot in the Open.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Davis said with a chuckle. “I was just trying to stay calm and cool. Do what you can, and get in there and get out.”
Davis is no stranger to big situations. She played Division I golf at Armstrong State, and she’s competed in six USGA Mid-Amateurs and won a number of Georgia Women’s Team Championships.
Still, she couldn’t help but acknowledge it was a bit different knowing a trip to the professional tour was on the line.
“You always want to make it,” Davis said. “To know you’re that close, you kind of run back through your head: if I hadn’t missed that one shot, if I hadn’t missed that putt. But you’ve just got to move forward, do what you can, and try not to screw up.”
Fortunately for Davis, there are no such regrets.
It’s been nearly three weeks since Davis won the playoff and booked her ticket to the U.S. Women’s Senior Open. A few days before she departed for Connecticut, the enormity of her accomplishment still hadn’t completely sank in.
And why would it? Upon returning to St. Simons, it was back to real life for Davis.
A pro shop assistant at the King and Prince Golf Club, Davis went back to work, trying to get practice in when she could. During her off week, the course was aerated, which made it tougher to replicate the conditions of the championship course played on bentgrass greens.
But her Hampton Club family has also provided a source of encouragement for Davis.
“The membership here is super supportive,” she said. “You kind of get back, and you just see somebody you haven’t seen, and they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ It’s like, “Oh yeah, I’m doing that.’
“Everybody has been great. It was kind of a surprise for me and everybody. They’ve been super supportive, and well-wishing, and all that good stuff.”
Davis is one of just 33 amateurs that will compete against an impressive field of 120 golfers featuring the last two U.S. Senior Women’s Open champions in Helen Alfredsson and Laura Davies.
There are eight World Golf Hall of Famers in the field, including 10-time LPGA major winner Annika Sorenstam, who is making her U.S. Senior Women’s Open debut.
Meanwhile, Davis will tee off from hole No. 1 at 12:44 p.m. Thursday, fewer than 72 hours after traveling nearly 1,000 miles via automobile — not that she’s making excuses.
“I hate to say this, but you just have to do it,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, life still continues. You’ve got to work around work and those perimeters to get everything done. Get it and go.
“Some things you can’t think about.”
Following two days of play, the field will be trimmed to the top 50 for final 36 holes.
Davis isn’t concerned though. She has already climbed her mountain top.
“To me, just qualifying was the hard part,” Davis said. “The rest of it is just kind of gravy.”