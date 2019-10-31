Brunswick High takes on Bradwell Institute tonight as the Pirates have senior night for the final home game of the year.
Any loss is tough, but last week was a heart breaker for the Pirates after they lost 24-21 to their arch-rivals Glynn Academy.
However, the regular season can end on a good note with a big win over Bradwell tonight.
Senior quarterback Anthony Mountain had one of his best performances last week, and with it being his final home game as a Pirate, look for him to put on a show as well.
This season, he’s 110-of-209 for 1,531 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Mountain can use his legs to make plays as well if he needs to.
His favorite target, Che’querdo Foy leads the way for the Pirates with 35 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He is also a senior for the Pirates that had an impressive game last week.
Xavier Bean is another one of Mountain’s favorite to throw to. He has 29 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
While the Pirates can make some noise through the air, their rush attack is as dominate.
Brunswick’s dynamic duo, Chuckobe Hill and Ree Simmons are two sophomores that have made defenses pay all season. Hill has 136 carries for 881 yards and eight touchdowns. He has four games with over 100 yards and averages 6.5 yards a touch. Hill needs 119 yards to have 1,000 yards on the season, and that could happen against Bradwell.
Simmons has 85 carries for 507 yards and eight touchdowns as well. He averages six yards a carry and 56.3 yards a game.
These two are also big receiving threat for the Pirates as well. Hill has 17 catches for 213 yards and two scores while Simmons has eight catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns as well.
However, if it wasn’t for a stacked and rather sizeable offensive line, the Pirates offense might not be what it is now.
Bradwell’s offense is quite balanced. The Tigers average 186.6 through the air and 161.4 yards on the ground.
Like Brunswick, the Tigers also have a senior quarterback with Dariuse Cooper. He is 83-of-124 for 1,153 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Cooper is also the leading rusher on the team with 60 carries for 505 yards and six touchdowns. He has three games with over 100 yards and averages 8.4 yards a carry.
The Pirates need to be ready for him as he is the Tigers biggest playmaker on the offense.
Corrie Walker is also a force on the ground for Bradwell. He has 28 carries for 194 yards and two scores.
Walker averages 6.9 yards a carry and is Cooper’s favorite target to throw to as he has 21 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns.
Brunswick’s defense has to continue its success from last week. Despite falling to Glynn, the Pirates defense played well and got a lot of penetration on the Terrors. Now they need to do that against the Tigers.
The game is for third place in Region 2-6A. Kickoff is tonight at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. as the seniors will get honored before the game.