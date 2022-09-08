The Pirates want to be one of the elite programs in the state. Brunswick High will get a close view of what one looks like when it lines up against The Bolles School at 7:30 p.m. today in the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic.

Brunswick (2-0) has advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs each of the past three seasons, including a year ago when the team finished the regular season 10-0 with a region title.

