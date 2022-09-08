The Pirates want to be one of the elite programs in the state. Brunswick High will get a close view of what one looks like when it lines up against The Bolles School at 7:30 p.m. today in the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic.
Brunswick (2-0) has advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs each of the past three seasons, including a year ago when the team finished the regular season 10-0 with a region title.
But Bolles (2-0) is accustomed to deeper runs. The Bulldogs find themselves competing for state titles in the FHSAA more often than not.
“The Bolles School has a bunch of tradition,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “They’ve played for a state championship 19 times, won it 11 times, 32 region championships. They’re loaded with talent; offense, defense, special teams. We’re going to find out what we’re made of. I think this is going to be a defining moment for our season.”
Bolles were the state runner-up in 2019 and 2020, and the team will travel to Glynn County Stadium with more than enough talent to make a run at its first state championship since 2011.
On offense, the Bulldogs enter the contest averaging more than 30 points per game, spurred by a strong offensive line and the ability to do anything it wants from a playcalling standpoint.
Senior offensive linemen Brendan Black and Cooper Fordham are committed to Iowa State and Louisiana-Layette, respectively, while 6-foot-6 senior tight end Connor Cox is slated to play for South Carolina next season.
Bolles likes to bully teams behind its big offensive front, averaging 170 rushing yards per game led by running back Emmett Grzebin 220 yards and three scores, though it’ll have its work cut out for it against a Brunswick defense that has been dominant up front through two games.
Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas is the centerpiece of the Pirates’ front seven, but fellow linemen River Creel and Jordan Jimmerson, along with outside linebackers Lionel Twitty and Devin Smith, have helped BHS control the line of scrimmage.
Even if the run isn’t working, Bolles can put the ball in the air with quarterback DJ Moore, a dual-threat junior that has passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Brunswick’s Black Flag must be ready to play at all three levels to contain Bolles.
“They were very balanced in their run and pass when our defense broke it down,” Grady said. “They’re almost 50-50, 45-55, pass-run. When a team is balanced like that, it’s hard defensively to get an edge on them.”
The Pirates have also flashed in both the passing attack and run game, but the unit will need to put it all together to find success against the Bulldogs’ defense. Bolles has already racked up 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries through two games.
Two weeks ago, Brunswick found the physicality it had been searching for from its offensive line, rushing for 160 yards and two scores in a dogfight against Camden. Ivan Johnson, William Heck and Jayden Drayton have each eclipsed 100 yards for the Pirates this season, and Jamarious Towns is set to return from an injury this week to add to the backfield.
Brunswick has explosive potential through the air behind 6-foot-5 lefty J.R. Elkins and a dynamic receiving corps of Drayton, Terry Mitchell and Kevin Thomas, but last week the passing game proved it can put forth an efficient performance. Elkins finished 7-of-10 for 76 yards — all three incompletions on dropped balls.
But the Pirates haven’t seen a defense quite like this yet.
“Their defensive line, their inside backers and their safeties are some of the best I’ve seen,” Grady said. “Their safeties are really talented, and involved a lot in their run support. They can also cover some ground quickly.
“They’re very talented like we are. I’ve said before, ‘When talent meets talent, talent doesn’t matter anymore.’ What do we have to do different to get an edge on these guys? It’s doing the little things, and doing what we do best.”
For Brunswick, its best may be its special teams play, which has either set up or outright scored the team’s first touchdown in each of its first two contests.
The Pirates got 133 return yards in their opener against Andrew Jackson before Camden did everything it could to avoid giving Drayton and Mitchell a chance to get their hands on a ball.
The return game could be what turns the tide against Bolles.
“I wouldn’t kick to them,” Grady said with a smile. “I wouldn’t kick to JD or Terry, but some people have a great cover team and have a different philosophy. But I hope they do.”
No matter the outcome, Brunswick’s potential should become a bit clearer to everyone around the state come Friday.
“It’s a great test,” Grady said. “Eyes will be on the program. It’s a chance to display our talent. It’s going to be on Channel 4 News Jacksonville, just a lot of people will be watching this game. It’s the main event Friday night. Just what a great opportunity that we have.”