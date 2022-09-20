Entering his junior season with Glynn Academy, David Prince has embraced change — and not just from the familiar 15 he formerly sported on his jersey on both the gridiron and the hardwood.
No, Prince has taken on a new opportunity as the a terrifying 6-foot-5 outside linebacker for a Glynn defense featuring 10 new faces.
“I want to help the team out a lot on defense,” Prince said. “I feel like the team loves me on defense. That’s just where I am at right now for the most part.”
Still playing off instinct as he picks up the nuances of the defensive side of the ball, Prince has made some stops early purely on his gifted abilities and size.
“He’s learning what to do over there,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “He is a dynamic athlete, who makes plays sometimes with his athleticism. We are still trying to work with him on teaching him some fundamentals of the position. He’s able to go out, he’s a playmaker. He just goes out and makes things happen.”
The fruits of a culture the Terrors have cultivated within their program, it was Prince who first approached the staff with the desire to play defense.
Glynn Academy’s defense of a season ago was struck hard by graduations, and wanting to do his part to extend the program’s remarkable streak of 14 straight playoff appearances, Prince offered his talents.
His availability on both sides of the ball has already paid dividends for the Terrors in pivotal moments over the first four games of the season.
During the team’s season opener against Statesboro, Prince had three key tackles to eventually slow a Blue Devils running game that racked up over 250 plus yards on the ground. His stops at outside linebacker gave the team opportunities to mount a thrilling 43-42 comeback on the muddy confines of Womach Field.
“It’s been fun,” Prince said of his early endeavors on defense. “Everyday coming out here with teammates, it’s been a lot more fun than I expected it to be.”
Prince may have had his best defensive performance yet in the Terrors’ most recent game — a rain-sopped matchup against Creekside in The Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium on Sept. 8. In a few highlight plays, Prince chased down Creekside’s Nick Williams on multiple occasions to stop potential scoring plays.
“He has a great attitude,” Hidalgo said. “He wants to get out there. He knows there are things that he has to improve on over there, and he works hard everyday to get better at it.”
While the defensive side of the ball has been a fresh role for Prince, his offensive responsibilities haven’t changed much. The towering receiver is a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries, using his 6-5 frame to his advantage with nine catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
During the monstrous comeback over Statesboro, Prince had five catches for 83 yards, including the game-tying touchdown to send the game to overtime that saw him simply pluck the ball out of the air over the defensive back.
“He is a talented kid,” Hidalgo said of Prince. “He can go up and catch the ball, he high points the ball well. He has really good ball skills. He is a big target, that’s the thing that’s easy for us to get the ball out to him and let him go out there and get it.”
Using his big frame, Prince’s ability to pinpoint the ball has given his quarterback Tyler Devlin chances to air the ball out in spots where he knows Prince can make a play.
“Me and Ty played together in middle school so we already had chemistry,” Prince said. “We are going to keep building on it and try to win the City Championship.”
Four games into the season, and a whole offseason to grow as a captain for the Terrors football team, Hidalgo says maturity and attitude are things that have helped Prince play better this season.
“I think just his maturity,” Hidalgo said. “His preparation to play on Friday nights has been much better. His execution on Fridays has been a lot better.”
Prince figures be a big factor in deciding the City Championship in one way or another, but pressed to pick which one he preferred to do more, score touchdowns or make big third-down stops, he’s still a receiver at heart.
“Catching touchdowns,” Prince said with a big smile. “That’s me right there.”